Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Ben White will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the England squad for Euro 2020 today, six days before the Three Lions kick off their campaign against Croatia.
Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from the England squad on Thursday after sustaining an injury in the 1-0 friendly victory over Austria on Wednesday.
England emerged 1-0 winners again on Sunday against Romania, courtesy of a Marcus Rashford penalty, and now Southgate has opted for the Brighton star in place of Alexander-Arnold, perhaps hinting at Harry Maguire’s injury status.
White was initially in the 33-man provisional squad alongside Everton’s Ben Godfrey, but both were cut, though Southgate has now shown the hierarchy at centre-back with the former Leeds loanee preferred as cover, likely due to his versatility, given he can play in midfield and also in a back three.
Southgate has therefore overlooked the need to add another midfield option, with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard likely under consideration. While Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was another option, but now all focus is on Croatia this Sunday for the Three Lions. Follow all the build-up to Euro 2020.
Euro 2020 news: de Bruyne arrives at Belgium camp
Euro 2020 news: Mourinho picks out Germany as team with boom-or-bust potential
Jose Mourinho, who picked France as his team to win Euro 2020, remarkably suggested that Germany could either go out in the group stage or win the entire tournament.
“Joachim Low’s side were awful in qualification and were awful in the Nations League. It’s quite hard to understand why they were so poor in the past couple of years - but now this is the moment of the truth. Normally in the moment of the truth, Germany are going to be there.
“Low is leaving after the Euros and will want to go out on a high. This will also be the last Euros for players like Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Manuel Neuer. They are always a team to fear. They are soldiers. They are very disciplined guys.
“They have some very talented young guys there. Joshua Kimmich is an example of fantastic young player that is going to be not just the present, but the future of the country.
“I think they can be out in the group phase. It can happen - but I think if they go through the group phase, they can go all the way.”
Euro 2020 news: Leonardo Bonucci hails Italy’s star player - squad unity
Leonardo Bonucci believes Italy’s star man is ‘the unity of this group’.
“We waited so long and finally the time has come,” said the defender. “It’s a whole other sport with fans in the stadium, people pushing and helping you. We hope to make them very happy.
“We started a certain approach with Roberto Mancini and it was obvious in the most recent friendly against the Czech Republic too, all about playing out from the back.
“Unlike other teams, we don’t have an outstanding individual like Cristiano Ronaldo or Romelu Lukaku. Our ‘star’ is the unity of this group. After the dark time of the 2018 World Cup failed qualification, we want to fight hard for Italy and the Italians, getting this Nazionale back to where it belongs.”
Euro 2020 news: Jose Mourinho backs France to triumph
The former-Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs boss has had his say on Euro 2020.
“I cannot see any weakness for France. If I had to say one team to win it, I will say them - because the group of players is fantastic.”
Euro 2020 news: England are ‘in a better place’ than at 2018 World Cup
Harry Kane insists England are in a better position going into Euro 2020 than they were for their run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.
“Going into that World Cup, we maybe weren’t sure where we were as a team, but we performed really well and stepped up to the occasion,” said the England captain.
“I feel like now we’ve had a bit more experience, players in the biggest games for their club and obviously players who have played in that World Cup have had that experience as well.
“We haven’t won a tournament as a country for a long, long time, so there needs to be a lot of good mentality along the whole way as it is a long, tough journey to get to the latter stages of a major tournament.
“Obviously there’s a bit more pressure on us this year than there was going into that World Cup, so we just have to take it in our stride and look forward to the challenge.”
Euro 2020 news: Netherlands defeat Georgia in final friendly
The Netherlands warmed up for the start of Euro 2020 by easing to a 3-0 victory over Georgia yesterday.
Memphis Depay starred with a goal and an assist either side of a Wout Weghorst strike at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium.
The Netherlands face Ukraine in their tournament bow on Sunday night.
Euro 2020 news: Roberto Martinez on de Bruyne
While Kevin de Bruyne is expected to miss out on Belgium’s Saturday clash, manager Roberto Martinez is optimistic about the Manchester City midfielder’s condition.
“Very well,” Martínez said when asked how De Bruyne had recovered. “I think the medical intervention went extremely well. It’s still a very fresh one so it’ll take a few days, but the initial reaction has been really positive and he seems ready. It’s looking more forwards than backwards at this point.
“I would say at the moment I’m not counting on Kevin to be in the first game but if that changes it will be because he adapts well to his own programme. But we’re not going to push any sort of timeline into Kevin’s recovery.”
Euro 2020 news: Kevin de Bruyne fit but unlikely to play in opening game on Saturday
Kevin De Bruyne will be fit to participate in Belgium’s Euro 2020 campaign but is unlikely to be risked in their opener against Russia on Saturday.
Belgium were relieved to welcome De Bruyne to their training camp on Monday after the Manchester City midfielder underwent successful surgery to the left eye socket he fractured in a challenge with Antonio Rüdiger during the Champions League final.
There had been concerns over his availability but they were allayed by head coach Roberto Martínez, who hopes De Bruyne will be training by the end of the week.
Euro 2020 news: Zidane waiting for French National Team
France are expected to be the team to beat at Euro 2020, and so the pressure is on Didier Deschamps to deliver.
If he doesn’t, former-Real Madrid manager and French World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane has reportedly decided that he will not look for options in club management and wait to see the future of Deschamps and Les Bleus after the tournament.
Pessina primed to replace Sensi for Azzurri
Atalanta’s Matteo Pessina is primed to replace Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi in the Italy squad for Euro 2020, according to Sky Sport Italia.
Pessina is now seemingly set to be in the 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament.
Sensi has picked up a muscle injury in training last week.
The Azzurri will kick off their tournament on 11 June when they face Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico.
