Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Ben White will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the England squad for Euro 2020 today, six days before the Three Lions kick off their campaign against Croatia.

Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from the England squad on Thursday after sustaining an injury in the 1-0 friendly victory over Austria on Wednesday.

England emerged 1-0 winners again on Sunday against Romania, courtesy of a Marcus Rashford penalty, and now Southgate has opted for the Brighton star in place of Alexander-Arnold, perhaps hinting at Harry Maguire’s injury status.

White was initially in the 33-man provisional squad alongside Everton’s Ben Godfrey, but both were cut, though Southgate has now shown the hierarchy at centre-back with the former Leeds loanee preferred as cover, likely due to his versatility, given he can play in midfield and also in a back three.

Southgate has therefore overlooked the need to add another midfield option, with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard likely under consideration. While Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was another option, but now all focus is on Croatia this Sunday for the Three Lions. Follow all the build-up to Euro 2020.