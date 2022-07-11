England continue their Euro 2022 campaign tonight as the tournament hosts face Norway in Brighton, in a clash that could decide who finishes top of Group A.

The Lionesses won their opening match of the tournament 1-0 against Austria at Old Trafford last Wednesday, with Beth Mead scoring the only goal of the game in front of a record crowd of 68,871.

Three points were all that mattered for Sarina Wiegman’s side, but England will need to improve as they face a Norway team stacked with talent, including Ada Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten.

Norway thrashed Northern Ireland 4-1 in their opening match in Southampton, therefore taking the edge in the goal difference standings, but their coach Martin Sjogren has stepped up the mind games by calling his team “underdogs” for the match.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is England vs Norway?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 11 July. It will be held at the Amex Stadium, Brighton .

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7:35pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

In the face of Norway’s attacking talent, Sarina Wiegman may decide to move Leah Williamson back into midfield and restore the defensive partnership of Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood. Beth Mead will likely keep her place but Alessia Russo could replace Ellen White and lead England’s attack.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Walsh, Williamson; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; Russo

Norway: Pettersen; Sonstevold, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Maanum, Engen; Eikeland, Graham Hansen, Reiten; Hegerberg

Odds

England: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

Norway: 11/2