Is England vs Norway on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 fixture

Everything you need to know as the hosts continue their Euro 2022 campaign

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 11 July 2022 18:24
Comments
"If they want to be underdogs that's fine" - Wiegman on Norway test

England face Norway tonight in what is set to be the toughest test of the Lionesses so far at Euro 2022 and determine who goes through as winners of Group A.

Sarina Wiegman’s side made a winning start to their home tournament, beating Austria 1-0 in front of a record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford last Wednesday.

LIVE! Follow coverage of England’s game against Norway with our blog

Beth Mead scored the only goal of the game and England will need to improve if they are to defeat Norway, who began with a 4-1 thrashing of Northern Ireland.

Norway feature a team stacked with talent, including the inaugural winner of the Ballon D’Or Ada Hegerberg, Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen and Chelsea’s Guro Reiten.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is England vs Norway?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 11 July. It will be held at the Amex Stadium, Brighton .

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7:35pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

In the face of Norway’s attacking talent, Sarina Wiegman may decide to move Leah Williamson back into midfield and restore the defensive partnership of Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood. Beth Mead will likely keep her place but Alessia Russo could replace Ellen White and lead England’s attack.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Walsh, Williamson; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; Russo

Norway: Pettersen; Sonstevold, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Maanum, Engen; Eikeland, Graham Hansen, Reiten; Hegerberg

Odds

England: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

Norway: 11/2

