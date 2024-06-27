Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Euro 2024 has reached the knockout stage with 16 teams of the 24 that began proceedings in Germany earlier this month still standing.

All the big-hitters are still in the competition but they’ve not exactly all consistently impressed throughout the group stage (hello, England!), meaning plenty of less-fancied countries have provided players for this ‘team of the group stage’.

We’ve got each of our writers to select their best XI from the groups and then we’ve collated them to create a (reasonably) agreed-upon super team.

How similar this side is to the team of the tournament following the final on July 14 remains to be seen but three games in, these are the players that have impressed most.

Let us know in the comments below how badly wrong you think we’ve got it...

Richard Jolly, Senior Football Correspondent: Mamardashvili; Carvajal, Akanji, Pepe, Prass; Kante, Kroos; Yamal, Musiala, Sabitzer; Mikautadze

Miguel Delaney, Chief Football Writer: Mamardashvili; Carvajal, Pepe, Bijol, Prass; Rodri, Xhaka, Sabitzer; Bernardo Silva, Musiala, Williams

Alex Pattle, Sports Reporter: Mamardashvili; Carvajal, Pepe, Guehi, Prass; Rodri, Modric; Musiala, Gundogan, Williams; Mikautadze

Jack Rathborn, Sports Editor: Mamardashvili; Carvajal, Pepe, Calafiori, Cucurella; Bernardo Silva, Kante, Sabitzer; Yamal, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Karl Matchett, Assistant Sports Editor: Mamardashvili; Posch, Sutalo, Calafiori, Cucurella; Kroos, Pedri, Kochorashvili; Yamal, Mikautadze, Gakpo

Michael Jones, Sports Blogger: Simon; Carvajal, Pepe, Guehi, Prass; Kante, Kroos; Bernardo Silva, Sabitzer, Musiala; Mikautadze

Chris Wilson, Sports Reporter: Mamardashvili; Carvajal, Calafiori, Guehi, Prass; Kante, Kroos; Musiala, Bernardo Silva, Yamal; Mikautadze

Jamal Musiala has shone for the hosts ( Getty Images )

Combined XI

Goalkeeper

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia) – The Georgia ‘keeper has been impressive throughout the group stages, playing a key role in helping his country qualify for the last 16 in their first ever major international tournament.

Defence

Dani Carvajal (Spain) – The Real Madrid man scored his first ever international goal in the win against Croatia, and he has managed to form an effective partnership with Lamine Yamal down Spain’s right-hand flank.

Pepe (Portugal) – The 41-year-old has proven that age is just a number so far, with commanding performances at the back limiting the Czech Republic and Turkey to one goal between them in the first two Selecao matches.

Marc Guehi (England) – There was concern in some corners about the absence of Harry Maguire from the England side, but Guehi has settled brilliantly and appears to be building his own effective rapport with John Stones.

Alexander Prass (Austria) – The Sturm Graz man can play in midfield but it is down the left where he’s featured most frequently at Euro 2024, and he’s been an important part in helping Austria’s impressive attacking play.

Marc Guehi has been a positive for an otherwise underwhelming England side ( Getty Images )

Midfield

N’Golo Kante (France) – Kante has wound back the years at times so far in Germany, providing plenty of the all-action, appear-all-over-the-pitch play that he made his name with.

Toni Kroos (Germany) – Much has been made of the German legend’s decision to retire, and after his recent performances it’s safe to say he certainly hasn’t been forced into retirement. Continues to dictate play and is key to the hosts’ hopes.

Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) – The Dortmund midfielder has been played out of position on occasions at Euro 2024, but he has repeatedly managed to affect games in attack. His winner against the Netherlands was brilliantly taken, too.

Attack

Lamine Yamal has impressed for Spain ( AP )

Jamal Musiala (Germany) – Many expected the Germany prodigy to have a stellar tournament, and so far he has lived up to his billing. Has scored two goals so far and has been Germany’s key playmaker, even in the presence of Florian Wirtz.

Lamine Yamal (Spain) – The 16-year-old’s willingness to take on his man is an important part of how Spain attack, and his ability to produce small moments of brilliance – such as his assist for Carvajal against Croatia – may be key in the latter stages.

Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) – With his third goal so far, Mikautadze became the leader for the golden boot when he tucked away his penalty against Portugal. His general play has been vital to Georgia, dovetailing brilliantly with Kvaratskhelia whenever they counter and holding up and linking play well too.