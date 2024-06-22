Watch live: Turkey fans gather ahead of Euro 2024 match against Portugal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Turkey fans gear up for their nation's second Euro 2024 Group F match against Portugal in Dortmund on Saturday, 22 June.

The Selecao will be looking to consolidate their place at the top of the group after beating the Czech Republic earlier in the week, though Roberto Martinez’s side were unconvincing at times in their 2-1 win.

They needed a goal in added time to give them a narrow victory in their opening game of the tournament.

Today's game after Turkey triumphed over Georgia in their opening game.

They could all but seal qualification to the next round with a win at the Westalenstadion, though their opponents are strong favourites.

Victory for either team could send them through as section winners.

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Fans will be able to watch live on ITV and ITVX, with coverage starting from 4:15pm BST.