Euro 2022 final LIVE: England vs Germany latest news and build-up as Lionesses prepare for Wembley
Follow all the latest build-up ahead of the mouth-watering final as Euros fever grips the country
England host Germany in the final of Euro 2022 tonight, with Wembley hosting the Lionesses in pursuit of ending 56 years of hurt. A thrilling run to the final, tonight will see a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, while many millions will be watching around the country on television and in pubs. Sarina Wiegman could coach an England team to a first major tournament victory since England men won the World Cup in 1966.
And in a fitting repeat of history, the Three Lions’ opponents 56 years ago were Germany, also at Wembley, meaning there is another laye rof intrigue to this storied rivalry. England have both been impressive and entertaining to watch over the last few weeks, putting in a brilliant performance to thrash Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals. While Germany have instead paced themselves, improving their performances throughout the Euros, defeating France 2-1 to set up this mouth-watering clash against England.
England enjoyed a final training session on Saturday in preparation for tonight. Meanwhile, millions around the country are getting behind England ahead of the final as Euros fever takes hold. Follow all the latest Euro 2022 final news and build-up ahead of tonight’s match:
‘Everyone is excited’ says Huth ahead of Euro 2022 final
Svenja Huth says that her German teammates are ‘excited’ for tonight’s Euro 2022 final despite their being a mix of relaxation and tension throughout the group.
“There is a good mix between relaxation and tension. Everyone is excited and the closer we get to the game, the more focused we are.” said the midfielder,
“But within the team I haven’t noticed any more anxiety than before any other game. We are excited to be here, to be rewarded for our hard work over the last few months – blood, toil, tears and setbacks. We are excited more than anything else.
“For me it is my first time [at Wembley]. In 2019 I was injured when Germany played here, so that’s why I am very excited like everyone else.
“Ninety thousand people will be there, most will be against us, but for us it is a great feeling. There is hype in Germany at the moment and we hope to keep that up.”
‘History in the making’: Lionesses’ Euros success sparks booming interest in women’s football
The Lionesses’ success in the Women’s Euros is spurring an increased interest in women’s football and overhauling a “history” of their exclusion from the game, leading figures have claimed.
Women’s football clubs date back to the 1890s in the UK, but the FA banned women’s football in 1921, saying the sport was “quite unsuitable for females” and warning that it should not be “encouraged”. The FA council revoked the ban in 1971.
Prominent charities told The Independent that increasing numbers of Britons had been engaging in the “drama and spectacle” of the Lionesses’ wins as they concluded that their success would inspire more girls to play football.
David De Gea on Mary Earps
Goalkeeper Mary Earps has been one of England’s unsung heroes during this Euro 2022 campaign.
More often than not she’s been a passenger in England’s dominating performances as their opponents struggle to get the ball into the final third but when danger has arrived Earps has stepped up to meet it.
She made some incredible saves in the quarter and semi-finals tp keep England in both matches before the Lionesses turned the switch, began to control play and eventually won the games.
Earps plays her domestic football for Manchester United and the men’s No. 1 goalkeeper David De Gea wasn’t surprised by her fantastic performances.
“It’s been amazing to see Mary doing fantastic during the euros and reaching the final.” he wrote in The Telegraph, “It’s true we’ve been exchanging some messages and I wish her every luck on Sunday. Everyone agrees the save she made to deny Sofia Jakobsson in the semi final against Sweden was outstanding.
“Throughout the tournament she’s demonstrated superb reflexes, an ability to adjust quickly and excellent footwork. She deserves all the accolades she gets. Although I was disappointed with their result earlier in the tournament against Spain, I wish Mary, Ella [Toone] and Alessia [Russo] the best of luck for the game.
“It will be a great final between two great teams and nations. I hope the result is the right one for my teammates in Manchester.”
England in another European Championship final
England have reached another final of the European Championships. It’s the second in as many years following the Men’s team’s effort in the delayed Euro 2020 last summer.
Italy bested England on that occasion with the match also played at Wembley but can the Lionesses go one better today against Germany?
Beth Mead: The star aiming to fire England to victory in the Euro 2022 final
The smoke was still rising long after Beth Mead led England’s demolition of Norway. “Beth Mead’s on fire!” echoed into the night in Brighton but the individual performance of Euro 2022 did not end there.
England’s breakout star continued to show the way towards the final at Wembley. Mead’s stunning hat-trick in the record-breaking 8-0 win lit the torch for what would follow: the thrilling comeback against Spain, the triumphant dismissal of Sweden, and with six goals so far she now carries England’s hopes heading into Sunday’s showdown against Germany as well.
It was a crushing disappointment 12 months ago, however, that sparked the flame that has driven Mead at the Euros this month – or, as Ian Wright labelled it, kick-started the “Beth Mead revenge tour”.
It is unthinkable now that the top scorer in the England squad would be omitted from a major tournament just last year, but Team GB coach Hege Riise’s decision to overlook Mead ahead of the Tokyo Olympics last summer served as the motivation the 27-year-old needed to “go up another gear”, and the transformation since has been extraordinary.
Ones to watch: Lena Oberdorf
Lena Oberdorf only turned 20 three days after Wolfsburg defeated Chelsea 4-0 in the Women’s Champions League in December, but has been part of the Germany set-up since the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
With Germany she does the unglamorous work in midfield that allows the likes of Svenja Huth and Alexandra Popp to capture the headlines further forward.
England have an Oberdorf of their own in Keira Walsh. Which of the two is best able to disrupt the opposing strike force, and supply balls to their own, could well decide who leaves Wembley with the trophy.
If it is Oberdorf, that success would likely become one of many of what is shaping up to be a great career for the German midfielder.
Russo’s brilliant backheel
Alessia Russo’s incredible backheel against Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals has been voted goal of the round.
It was an outrageous decision from the striker to have a pop from that position and angle but she was rewarded with one of the most replayable goals of the competition.
If England win tonight, they’ll be showing this on tv for years.
Buhl to miss Euro final
Germany winger, Klara Buhl, will miss tonight’s Euro 2022 final. She tested positive for Covid-19 before the semi-final clash with France and has not recovered in time to feature in the squad for this evening’s match.
Jule Brand is expected to keep her place in the starting line-up on the left side of the front three.
Voss-Tecklenburg on dreaming of Wembley final
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says that facing England in the final of a European Championship at Wembley is like a dream and something to apsire to for her players.
The Germany coach said: “We have dreamt of this, to have a final against England here at Wembley, I don’t know if there are many bigger aspiring moments for our players. We really want to embrace everything.
“There is a clear idea by Sarina Wiegman and her coaching staff on how they want to play football. They have a lot of speed, a lot of confidence and they have several players who are dangerous in front of goal.
“They look to finish with crosses, long shots or set-pieces. They have a good physical presence, and they have everything that a team needs to win a game. They’re unbeaten for a very long time, it would be a good time to change that.”
Kateryna Monzul to officiate Euro 2022 final tonight
Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday.
The 41-year-old became the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game in October 2021 for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.
She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euros final, having already made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.
