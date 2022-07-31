✕ Close Euro 2022: A look back at the Lionesses run to the final

England host Germany in the final of Euro 2022 tonight, with Wembley hosting the Lionesses in pursuit of ending 56 years of hurt. A thrilling run to the final, tonight will see a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, while many millions will be watching around the country on television and in pubs. Sarina Wiegman could coach an England team to a first major tournament victory since England men won the World Cup in 1966.

And in a fitting repeat of history, the Three Lions’ opponents 56 years ago were Germany, also at Wembley, meaning there is another laye rof intrigue to this storied rivalry. England have both been impressive and entertaining to watch over the last few weeks, putting in a brilliant performance to thrash Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals. While Germany have instead paced themselves, improving their performances throughout the Euros, defeating France 2-1 to set up this mouth-watering clash against England.

England enjoyed a final training session on Saturday in preparation for tonight. Meanwhile, millions around the country are getting behind England ahead of the final as Euros fever takes hold. Follow all the latest Euro 2022 final news and build-up ahead of tonight’s match: