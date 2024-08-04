When is Europa Conference League play-off draw? Chelsea set to learn opponents

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Chelsea will discover their Europa Conference League play-off opponents on Monday when the draw is made in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Blues have endured a tough start to pre-season, with defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. And there is an early test in their 2024/25 campaign as qualifying for the Europa Conference League begins.

After Manchester United’s victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May secured Erik ten Hag’s side a place in the Europa League, the Blues dropped into the Europa Conference League.

And their first match in the competition starts later this month, handing new boss Enzo Maresca, who was recruited from Leicester to replace Mauricio Pochettino, an early challenge.

Chelsea will be in the Main Path of the play-off round and will sit as one of the seeds, meaning a tie against one of the unseeded sides over two legs. Uefa will release full seedings, any groupings and the procedure for the draw on Monday morning.

When is the draw and how can I watch?

The draw for the Europa Conference League play-off round is on Monday, 5 August at 1pm BST.

Fans can follow the Europa Conference League play-off round draw live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, or follow Independent Sport’s live blog.

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea reacts in a friendly against Man City ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

When are the play-off ties?

Chelsea will play the two-legged tie 22 and 29 August.

The first leg will be four days after the Premier League opener against Manchester City on 18 August, while the second leg comes four days after a league trip to Wolves on 25 August, providing an intense start to the season for Maresca and his side.

Matchday one is on 3 October, with Chelsea hoping to reach the final of this year’s competition at the Stadion Wrocław in Poland on 28 May 2025.

What is the format for the Europa Conference League?

Teams that qualify from the play-off round will play in the group stage as a single 36-team league stage. Each side will play six different teams, with three at home and three away. The top eight will go directly into the round of 16; while teams finishing from ninth to 24th will play in another series of play-offs, with the winners completing the round of 16. From then on it is a straight knockout tournament.

Raheem Sterling of Chelsea reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Who could Chelsea face in the Europa Conference League play-offs?

A winner from a Europa Conference League third-qualifying round tie

Botev Plovdid (BUL) or Zrinjski Mostar (BOS)

Maribor (SVN) or Vojvodina (SRB)

Ruzomberok (SVK) or Hajduk Split (CRO)

Osijek (CRO) or Zira (AZE)

Spartak Trnava (SVK) or Wisla Krakow (POL)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM) or Puskas Akadenua (HUN)

Kilmarnock (SCO) or Tromso (NOR)

St Mirren (SCO) or Brann (NOR)

St Gallen (SUI) or Slask Wroclaw (POL)

Auda (LAT) or Drita (KOS)

Hacken (SWE) or Paide Linnameeskond (EST)

CSKA 1948 (BUL) or Pafos (CYP)

Paks (HUN) or Mornar (MNE)

St Patrick’s Athletic (IRE) or Sabah (AZE)

A loser from the Europa League third-qualifying round ties