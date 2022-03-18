What time is the Europa League draw?

The quarter-finals and semi-finals of the 2021/22 Europa League will be determined during a single draw.

The eight remaining teams will find out their potential route to the final, which will be held at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville on Wednesday 18 May.

On a busy day of procedural events at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, the Europa League draw will follow the Champions League version and precede the determination of the last eight and last four Europa Conference League ties.

Plenty of European heavy hitters will be hoping for continental success come the pointy end of the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

Proceedings in Switzerland are scheduled to start at 12.30pm GMT (1.30pm CET) on Friday 18 March.

How can I watch it?

The Europa League draw will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage due to begin at 12.15pm.

It will also be streamed live on Uefa.com.

Are there any rules in the draw?

It is at this stage that the draw becomes open, with no seedings or country protections. There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with the resulting ties numbered one to four for the semi-final draw that follows. The “home” team for the final will also be decided for administrative purposes.

Who are the teams in the draw?

The draw will feature the eight teams that progress from their Round of 16 ties. Among them will be RB Leipzig, who received a bye after their fixture against Spartak Moscow was cancelled due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rangers (SCO) / Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Braga (POR) / Monaco (FRA)

Porto (POR) / Lyon (FRA)

Atalanta (ITA) / Leverkusen (GER)

Sevilla (ESP) / West Ham (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) / Galatasaray (TUR)

Leipzig (GER)

Real Betis (ESP) / Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

When will the quarter and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 7 April

Quarter-final second legs: 14 April

Semi-final first legs: 28 April

Semi-final second legs: 5 May

When is the Europa Conference League draw?

The Europa League proceedings will be followed by the draw for the tertiary continental competition: the Europa Conference League.

It begins at 2pm GMT, and will again both be shown on BT Sport 2 and Uefa.com.