What time is the Europa League draw?
16 teams will find out their fate
A number of Europe’s biggest clubs are awaiting their next Europa League opponents ahead of the Round of 16 draw.
Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco, Lyon and West Ham were among the eight group winners who advanced straight to this stage.
They were joined by the likes of Barcelona, Sevilla, Porto, Atalanta and Rangers, who defeated Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling tie at Ibrox.
The Round of 16 draw will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland - the Uefa headquarters.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw today.
When is the Europa League last 16 draw?
It is scheduled to start at 11am GMT (12pm CET) on Friday 25 February.
How can I watch it?
The Europa League draw will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom.
It will also be streamed live on Uefa.com.
Are there any rules in the draw?
Clubs cannot be drawn against teams from the same association as them at this stage - for example, Bayer Leverkusen cannot play RB Leipzig or any other German team.
The eight Europa League group winners are seeded and they will be drawn against one of the eight sides to come through the play-off round. The Europa League group winners will play the second leg at home.
Who are the seeded teams in the draw?
- West Ham United
- Lyon
- Monaco
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Spartak Moscow
- Red Star Belgrade
- Galatasaray
Who are the unseeded teams in the draw?
- RB Leipzig
- Atalanta
- Braga
- Porto
- Rangers
- Barcelona
- Real Betis
- Sevilla
When will the last 16 ties take place?
The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on Thursday 10 March while the second legs will be held one week later.
When is the Europa Conference League draw?
The Europa League proceedings will be followed by the draw for the tertiary continental competition: the Europa Conference League.
It begins at 12pm GMT, and will again both be shown on BT Sport 1 and Uefa.com.
Among the eight group winners who will be in the hat are Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, and Rennes, who advanced from Group G with Vitesse ahead of Tottenham.
