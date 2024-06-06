Jump to content

Watch live: Gareth Southgate speaks after England’s Euro 2024 squad confirmed

Holly Patrick
Thursday 06 June 2024 18:03
Watch live as Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's Euro 2024 squad was announced on Thursday, 6 June.

Twenty-six players will travel to Germany for the tournament.

The confirmed England squad includes goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson.

Defenders are Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw.

Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton, and Jude Bellingham have been selected as midfielders.

Forwards will include Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney.

Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been cut from the squad, and Harry Maguire will also miss out after after failing to recover from a calf injury.

England will play Iceland at Wembley on Friday in their last warm-up before flying out next week.

The tournament begins on Friday, 14 June, in Munich with Germany vs Scotland.

Southgate's side have been drawn against Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C.

Their first game will be against Serbia on 16 June.

