Everton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know as Arsenal face Everton in a clash of teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table
Sean Dyche will take charge of Everton for the first time as the Toffees host Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Dyche replaced the sacked Frank Lampard last week and takes over an Everton side who sit 19th in the table and are in grave danger of relegation.
Arsenal will look to continue their charge at the Premier League title following the dramatic 3-2 win against Manchester United two weeks ago.
The Gunners can stretch their lead at the top of the table to eighth points, ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Everton vs Arsenal?
The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 4 February.
How can I watch it and is there a live stream?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.
What is the team news?
Sean Dyche will be without the injured Nathan Patterson, Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane for his first match in charge. Dwight McNeil is set for a recall to Everton’s starting line-up, with Demarai Gray likely to start alongside Dominic Calvert Lewin in attack. .
Arsenal are hopeful that Thomas Partey will be fit to start in midfield after he had to undergo an MRI scan following the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, while Jorginho is expected to be included in the squad following his deadline day move from Chelsea. Emile Smith Rowe has been ruled out.
Predicted line-ups
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray, Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah
Odds
Everton: 8/1
Draw: 19/5
Arsenal: 4/9
Prediction
Everton 0-2 Arsenal
