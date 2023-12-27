Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City are back in Premier League action as world champions after lifting the Club World Cup on Friday with victory over Fluminense.

Pep Guardiola’s side must switch focus despite tired legs and immediately face a test after landing back from Saudi Arabia with a trip to Everton.

Sean Dyche’s side will be keen to rebound from defeat at Tottenham last time out, with Andre Gomes' strike not enough to spark a comeback.

City now have ground to make up in the title race, but their immediate priority will be to reclaim their place inside the top four after Spurs jumped up to fourth with that victory over the Toffees on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is Everton v Man City?

The match kicks off at 20:15 GMT at Goodison Park on Wednesday 27 December.

How can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, streamable on all devices and smart TVs with a Prime subscription.

Team news

Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye return from suspension, but Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) and Dele Alli (hip) remain out. Ashley Young is a doubt, as is Seamus Coleman, who are both contending with "niggly injuries". Vitaliy Mykolenko could return from a groin injury. While Dele Alli (hip) is still out.

City suffered a blow during the Club World Cup final as key cog Rodri hobbled off but they will be keeping their fingers crossed he is fit. Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne all travelled to Saudi Arabia with the squad but none were fit enough to play. Doku and Haaland trained individually, so could theoretically make their returns against Everton, although it will be a race against time for them to be fit. De Bruyne is less likely to return until the new year.

Predicted line-ups:

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Nunes, Grealish; Alvarez

Odds

Everton: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Man City: 4/7

Prediction

City will contend with a tricky schedule and the travel back from Saudi Arabia, but with the increased competition in the title race, there is little room for error now and Guardiola’s side should find a way to keep pace with Arsenal and Liverpool, starting with victory here. 1-3.