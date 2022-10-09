Everton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Casemiro starts and Gordon returns
Follow live Premier League updates as United look for a response following their latest humiliation at the hands of rivals City
Follow live updates as Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League tonight. Frank Lampard’s side have won their past two games and Goodison Park will hope for a further display of their improved form against a United team who are in need of a response following their thrashing at the hands of rivals Manchester City last weekend.
United manager Erik ten Hag claimed his team lacked belief in the 6-3 defeat at the Etihad that ended their run of four Premier League wins in a row but they fought back to claim a 3-2 comeback win against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League group stage in midweek.
Everton, meanwhile, are up and running after they backed up their first win of the season against West Ham with a comeback of their own against Southampton. Everton claimed a vital 1-0 win over United at Goodison last season to boost their survival hopes but a win today would signal they are aiming much higher under Lampard this campaign. Follow live updates from Everton vs Manchester United below, following the conclusion to Arsenal vs Liverpool:
FULL TIME! Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Arsenal move to eight wins from nine this season, edging ahead of Manchester City by a point. They are looking so strong this season. What a transformation.
FULL TIME! Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
What a noise in the Emirates. It’s a massive win for Mikel Arteta. Seismic.
Liverpool are left with just two wins this season. It’s their worst start in 10 years.
FULL TIME! Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Huge, HUGE win for Arsenal!
They move to the top of the table.
Liverpool are FOURTEEN points behind, and look close to being in disarray.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
90+7 mins: Last chance for Liverpool... Alisson clears downfield before Gabriel boots it back...
Henderson with the shot... it’s blocked!
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
90+5 mins: Firmino passes the ball out of play. Arteta is being asked to calm down on the touchline. The Emirates is about to go off.
Martinelli wins a free kick in the corner - it almost does.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
90+4 mins: White boots it clear as Martinelli, who is named man of the match, urges Arsenal forward.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
90+3 mins: There are going to be more minutes played than added on. Arsenal lose the ball from the corner and now Liverpool have it back. Saka is the latest to be replaced, with Vieira coming on.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
90+1 mins: We’re into five added minutes - as Henderson and Gabriel continue to row inside the box.
Oliver has now gone over to the touchline to speak to both Arteta and Klopp - not sure what about.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
89 mins: Saliba nods a Henderson cross back to Ramsdale, just as things started to get nervous in the Arsenal box.
Van Dijk then gets caught under the long ball. Jesus looks to beat both he and Alisson too it and gets crunched in between.
Jesus is down again after what looks to be another head knock - not a great look after the earlier incident with Tsimikas.
Jesus is this time taken off for Nketiah.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
88 mins: Elliott springs some life into Liverpool as they launch an attack down the right. It ends up breaking to Elliott in the box, he beats Tierney to the ball and then goes down. Penalty? There’s not much contact. It’s waved away.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies