Follow live updates as Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League tonight. Frank Lampard’s side have won their past two games and Goodison Park will hope for a further display of their improved form against a United team who are in need of a response following their thrashing at the hands of rivals Manchester City last weekend.

United manager Erik ten Hag claimed his team lacked belief in the 6-3 defeat at the Etihad that ended their run of four Premier League wins in a row but they fought back to claim a 3-2 comeback win against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League group stage in midweek.

Everton, meanwhile, are up and running after they backed up their first win of the season against West Ham with a comeback of their own against Southampton. Everton claimed a vital 1-0 win over United at Goodison last season to boost their survival hopes but a win today would signal they are aiming much higher under Lampard this campaign. Follow live updates from Everton vs Manchester United below, following the conclusion to Arsenal vs Liverpool: