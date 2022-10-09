Everton vs Man Utd prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Everything you need to know as Erik ten Hag’s side look to bounce back from a derby day thrashing
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has called for more intensity and effort from his players, following a win in the Europa League in midweek.
The Red Devils still struggled at times against Omonia Nicosia, despite recalling the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro - and a heavy defeat at the hands of Man City last week.
Everton will present tough opposition once more as they have the league’s best defensive record this season.
The Toffees are up to 11th after a six-game unbeaten run, while United themselves were on a run of four straight wins prior to last weekend’s derby debacle.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Everton vs Manchester United?
The match will kick off at 7pm BST on Sunday 9 October at Goodison Park.
Where can I watch it?
The fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
The Toffees are still without a host of defensive names including Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his comeback into the matchday squad but will be very short of fitness after another injury layoff. Andros Townsend is sidelined and Nathan Patterson suffered an injury on international duty which will likely keep him out until the World Cup break.
As for the Red Devils, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are injured but wouldn’t have started anyway, while the same can be said for reserve goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Harry Maguire is unlikely to return yet after suffering an injury of his own, but Raphael Varane could return. Erik ten Hag has to decide whether to start Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo after both were once more on the bench during last weekend’s thrashing by Man City, but started in an unconvincing midweek win over Omonia Nicosia.
Predicted line-ups
EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray
MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Rashford
Odds
Everton 27/10
Draw 27/10
United 19/17
Prediction
Everton’s defence has been hard to break down but United also prefer teams to come onto them before countering. Could well be that this one sees defences ultimately cancel each other out. Everton 0-0 Man United.
