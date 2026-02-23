Everton v Man Utd: Prediction & Premier League Tips

Everton v Man Utd tips:

Manchester United travel to Everton on Monday, looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-1 draw at West Ham last weekend (kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports).

They needed a goal in added time from Benjamin Sesko to rescue a point at the London Stadium after Tomas Soucek opened the scoring for the home side, but it ended a four-game winning run under interim boss Michael Carrick.

David Moyes will also be looking for a response from his Everton side, after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Bournemouth thanks to two goals in three minutes from Rayan and Amine Adl.

Iliman Ndiaye gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot, before the Cherries struck twice, and their misery was compounded when Jake O'Brien was sent off with 20 minutes still to play.

Everton v Man Utd betting: Can Moyes win the double?

O’Brien will miss the visit of United, as Everton look to complete the double for Moyes’ former club for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

Bryan Oviedo scored the only goal of the game at Old Trafford before a penalty from Leighton Baines and another first-half goal from Kevin Mirallas earned Everton a 2-0 win at Goodison Park.

Since then, United have won 16 of the meetings, including two of the last three meetings on Merseyside, although the last one ended all-square.

The home side went in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure but United came away with a point as goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte earned them a 2-2 draw.

But Everton got the better of United back in November, despite playing 77 minutes of the game with 10-men when Idrissa Gueye was sent off for striking his own team-mate.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall then scored the only goal of the game just before the half-hour mark, to give Moyes his first-ever win over his former club at Old Trafford.

Football betting sites are all backing United for the win, installing them as the favourites, while you can get a decent price as outsiders for an Everton win, which seems generous when you consider there are just four places and eight points between the sides in the Premier League table.

The Toffees have conceded in seven of their last eight games, while United have scored in the last 15 games, since their 1-0 defeat to Monday’s arrivals, with two or more eight times.

Everton v Man Utd prediction 1: Manchester United to score twice - 17/20 William Hill

Everton v Man Utd: Fernandes the key to United's success

By Bruno Fernandes’ standards, this season has been a disappointing one so far, with just six United goals, but he has assisted in a further 12.

Last season, he finished the season with 21 goals in 70 games for club and country and no doubt he would love to get close to that number again, especially with a World Cup fast approaching.

His record against Everton is pretty impressive, though, with six goals and five assists in 12 appearances against them.

Betting sites are offering 13/5 on him scoring on Monday, or you can get 7/1 on him opening the scoring at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton v Man Utd prediction 2: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist - 6/5 BetMGM

Everton v Man Utd team news

Everton v Man Utd predicted lineups

Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry, Ndiaye

Man Utd: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, L Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha.

