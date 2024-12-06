Everton vs Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool travel across Stanley Park in Saturday’s early kick-off looking for three points and bragging rights for the fans against their local rivals Everton (kick-off 12.30pm TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

The Reds saw their lead at the top of the table cut to seven points on Wednesday as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle, at St James’ Park, but the early kick-off gives them the chance to move further clear for a few hours at least.

This was only the third time this season Arne Slot’s side have dropped points following the defeat to Nottingham Forest back in September and the 2-2 draw with nearest rivals Arsenal in October.

Everton go into the game on the back of a 4-0 win over Wolves on Wednesday, which was their first win in six games, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for Sean Dyche’s side who now sit five points clear of the relegation zone.

Can local rivals halt the Reds?

Fourteen places and 21 points separate the two sides in the Premier League, so it’s no surprise that the football betting sites are all backing Liverpool to come out on top at 4/9 and common sense says this will go to form but a local derby always has the potential to cause a shock.

On paper there will only be one winner in the game at Goodison Park but remember the same fixture last season? The Blues went into the game in April having won their previous two home games, but they were their only two league wins since before Christmas.

Goals either side of half-time from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned the home side a crucial three points and they went on to make it five wins from their final five home games to secure their Premier League safety with ease.

That win will give the Blues hope but it is one of only two wins over Liverpool in 30 matches, the other coming in February 2021 when goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson earned them a rare win at Anfield.

The most worrying thing for Dyche is that the Toffees have already conceded 21 goals from 14 games and scored just 14, even after their four-goal haul against Wolves, while Arne Slot’s side have scored 29 and conceded just 11 – although five of those have come in their last two away games at Southampton and Newcastle.

There are so many markets available for this game but we love this #Yourodds multiple from William Hill, who are offering 11/4 on over two goals scored, over three cards shown and over 10 corners.

So far this season games involving Liverpool and Everton have seen an average of more than nine corners and between them they have picked up 54 yellow cards from their 14 games.

Everton vs Liverpool prediction: Over 2 goals, over 3 cards, over 10 corners - 11/4 William Hill

Everton vs Liverpool tip: More joy for Salah

Betting on Mo Salah every week has already reaped rewards for so many with the Egyptian star scoring or assisting 21 of Liverpool’s 29 Premier League goals so far this season, including all three against Newcastle.

He has 13 goals and eight assists in the league, has scored nine in his last seven and the form he showed against Newcastle and Manchester City, when he bagged a brace in both, will no doubt be a concern for Branthwaite and co.

You can get 28/1 on him to go one better and score a hat-trick with several betting sites or 11/2 on him scoring two or more, which is a pretty good price considering he also scored two in the 2-0 win over the Blues at Anfield last season. However, we’ve played it safe at better than odds-on that he’ll score at least one.

Everton vs Liverpool prediction: Mohamed Salah to score - 23/20 Unibet

