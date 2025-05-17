Everton vs Southampton Betting Tips

Everton face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday as the hosts say goodbye to Goodison Park in the final men’s match of it’s 133-year history.

The Toffees’ last home game of the season is also their last match at their historic ground before the men’s side moves to Bramley-Moore Dock, with the women’s team taking Goodison as their home ground from next term.

And David Moyes’ side will be desperate to bid farewell to the storied ground with a win against the already relegated Saints this weekend.

The Scot returned to Everton in January to steer them clear of relegation and he certainly succeeded, with the club sitting 13th on 42 points ahead of the penultimate weekend of the season.

The same cannot be said for the Saints, who now hold the unwanted record of the earliest relegation from the Premier League after they lost to Spurs in early April.

And those contrasting fortunes are reflected in the odds for this match, with football betting sites pricing pricing Everton at 2/5 to win, compared to 6/1 for a Southampton win and 4/1 for a draw.

Everton vs Southampton betting preview: Toffees to say goodbye with a win

Everton’s season was saved not long after Moyes re-joined thanks in part to the poor form of the three relegated sides, but the Toffees have had a string of encouraging results in recent months including draws to Arsenal, Liverpool and Brentford and wins against Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

The Toffees have seven draws in their last 15, with 21 goals scored and 16 conceded, so it clear that they can sometimes struggle shutting the door on teams to secure the three points rather than settling for one.

But with Southampton already relegated as they arrive for the Goodison send-off, the atmosphere alone may be too much for the Saints, who’ve conceded 21 goals in their last 10 fixtures.

And with emotions running high at Goodison, the Toffees should have more than enough to get past a Southampton side that is one of the worst in Premier League history.

With that in mind, a wager on Everton to win to nil may offer value at 6/5 with Bet365.

Everton vs Southampton prediction 1: Everton to win to nil - 6/5 Bet365

Everton vs Southampton tips: Beto to write name in Everton history?

Someone may well have the honour of being the last goalscorer at Goodison Park after this weekend, and with Everton the clear favourites to win the game, betting sites are backing their strikers to find the net in what will be an emotional farewell.

Beto has scored in his last two matches for the Toffees, netting against Fulham and Ipswich, though Calvert-Lewin was unable to make an impact in his two sub appearances after a sustained period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

And it’s this duo who are priced lowest to find the net at Goodison, with Beto offered at 1/1 to score anytime and his English counterpart priced at 6/5.

With the Guinea-Bissau forward more likely to start on Sunday, we’ve gone for Beto to score anytime at evens with William Hill.

Everton vs Southampton prediction 2: Beto to score anytime - 1/1 William Hill

