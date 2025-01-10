Saturday accumulator betting tips: FA Cup predictions and 66/1 acca

Saturday’s FA Cup third-round betting tips

The FA Cup third round weekend is still one of the highlights of the footballing calendar and there might not be the reward of any replays, much to the dismay of the smaller clubs involved, but perhaps that gives them more of a chance to achieve a shock.

This year’s draw didn’t disappoint with several of the top Premier League sides going head to head with those in League One and Two, we’ve picked out some of the key ties and put together a fourfold which pays over 66/1.

Football betting sites have Liverpool and Manchester City as joint-favourites to lift the trophy in May at 5/1, just ahead of Arsenal at 7/1 and holders Manchester United are down at 14/1.

Liverpool vs Accrington prediction

(ITV1, 12:15pm)

This game is what the FA Cup is all about, Premier League giants versus League Two strugglers, who really need the money that the tie will generate.

There may be no replays but the splitting of gate receipts menas Accrington will benefit from a full house at Anfield and the money from being shown live on ITV.

Accrington sit 87 places below Saturday’s opponents but do go into the game on the back of wins against Grimsby and Colchester, which ended a frustrating run that saw them without a win in their previous eight games.

Liverpool on the other hand have lost just once all season, way back in September when they were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest, so we’re not expecting any kind of shock, regardless of the side Arne Slot names, which is likely to include several youngsters who shot to prominence last season.

Unsurprisingly, betting sites have Liverpool at 1/20 to win at Anfield and Accrington at 55/1 but you can get 22/1 on the tie being all square after 90 minutes.

Liverpool have already scored over70 goals in 30 games this season, including five goals in a game on three different occasions, while Accrington have conceded 52 in 29 games so far, so we are expecting one-way traffic at Anfield.

FA Cup prediction 1: Liverpool to score over 4.5 goals - 19/10 William Hill

Brentford vs Plymouth prediction

(3pm)

Brentford, the team with the second-best home record in the Premier League, face managerless Plymouth, who have the worst away record in the Championship.

The Pilgrims are still looking for a new boss, following the departure of Wayne Rooney, on New Year’s Eve, with the team rooted to the bottom of the table with 20 points from their 25 games so far this season.

Rooney endured a torrid run of nine games without a win, a run that included six defeats but they have drawn their last two matches against Bristol City and Stoke City since coach Kevin Nancekivell took caretaker charge.

Brentford aren’t in the best run of form but they did finally end their five-game winless streak when they thrashed Southampton 5-0 at St Mary’s on Saturday.

At home this season they have won nine of their 12 home games in all competitions and it’s hard to see past another home win in this one.

The Bees have scored 44 goals in 24 games while Plymouth have one of the leakiest defences around, conceding 55 in their 27 games and Brentford are 8/1 on some betting apps to win 3-0 or 11/8 on them winning to nil.

FA Cup prediction 2: Brentford to win to nil - 11/8 Bet365

Chelsea vs Morecambe prediction

(3pm)

Morecambe, the team 91st in the EFL, were also celebrating when the draw for the third round was made as it handed them a money-spinning tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

They couldn’t be much further apart in terms of the league pyramid but bizarrely this will be the second time they have played each other at this stage of the competition in just four years.

The Blues ran out 4-0 winners then but not one of the goalscorers that day are still at the club. Since then four different managers have been in charge at Chelsea, while Morecambe have been promoted to League One, relegated back to League Two and are now struggling in the bottom two.

If there was a good time to play Enzo Maresca’s side though, it’s now. After an unbelievable start to the season that saw them as high as second in the league table, they are without a win in their last four – a run which has seen them draw with Everton and Crystal Palace and be beaten by Fulham and Ipswich Town.

But as well as potentially being the best time to play the Blues, they will also see the game as the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways. Morecambe have won just nine games in all competitions this season but two of their five league wins did come in their last three so might have one eye on a shock.

Bookmakers seem to disagree though, offering 75/1 on them to win at Stamford Bridge, while you can get 1/25 on a Chelsea win and 19/1 on the draw.

Cole Palmer has scored 13 goals in 22 games this season including six in his last eight and if he plays on Saturday he could run rings around a Morecambe defence which has conceded 48 goals in 31 games.

FA Cup prediction 3: Cole Palmer to score the first goal – 11/4 Bet365

Manchester City vs Salford City

(BBC 1, 5.45pm)

For the class of ‘92 owners of Salford City, this is the dream tie, although they will have wished the game could have taken place a couple of weeks ago.

After just one victory in 12 games, City finally secured back-to-back wins with victories over Leicester and West Ham in their last two games.

They are still sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind the leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand, but they will go into this game with more confidence.

Salford are currently third in the League Two table and have won their last six league games, without conceding, to put them in a great position when the top three all go up automatically.

As well as the links with the former Manchester United stars who now own Salford, this game also has the added edge of a local derby and if it was taking place at Salford then you wouldn’t rule out a cup shock, but home advantage could definitely help Pep Guardiola’s side.

FA Cup prediction 4: City to win & BTTS - 12/5 Betway

