FA Cup draw LIVE: Man City, Aston Villa and Preston learn quarter-final fate after Man Utd face Fulham
Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also through and will find out their opponents in the last eight of the competition
The draw for the quarter-final of the FA Cup takes place tonight following the conclusion of Manchester United’s fifth-round tie against Fulham.
Ruben Amorim’s side hope to earn a place in the last eight and continue their defence of the trophy they surprisingly won last season under Erik ten Hag.
Already through to the next round of the competition are Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City look to win some silverware following a 3-1 victory over Championship club Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. Also in the quarter-finals are Preston North End who defeated Burnley yesterday meaning their will be a representative from the second division in the last eight.
Following today’s two matches, there is one more tie to take place tomorrow, when Nottingham Forest welcome Ipswich Town to the City Ground.
The quarter-final ties will take place across the weekend of 26 March, before Wembley will host the semi-finals on 26 and 27 April and the competition concludes with the final on 17 May.
Follow all the latest updates from the draw below:
When is the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals?
The FA Cup draw will take place after the conclusion of the match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday, 2 March.
It is expected to start after 6.30pm GMT.
FA Cup fifth round so far
The road to the FA Cup final continues this weekend as 16 sides bid to book a place in the quarter-finals.
Manchester United and Newcastle are among the top-flight sides vying for a place in the last eight today.
Aston Villa beat Cardiff on Friday night to book their spot while Preston defeated fellow Championship side Burnley on Saturday to reach the quarter-finals.
Crystal Palace saw off south London neighbours Millwall, before Bournemouth edged Wolves in a dramatic penalty shootout.
Giant-killers Plymouth couldn’t repeat the trick against Manchester City, having beaten Liverpool in round four, while Man Utd are trying to salvage something from an embarrassing season as they face Fulham this afternoon.
Brighton through after Newcastle victory
Brighton have earned their spot in the quarter-finals after a victory over Newcastle earlier today.
A penalty for Alexander Isak sent the Magpies into the lead before Yankuba Minteh equalised just before the break.
Anthony Gordon and Tariq Lamptey were both shown red cards before the end of the 90 minutes and Danny Welbeck ended up as the hero with an extra-time strike.
FA Cup quarter-final draw LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s FA Cup quarter-final draw.
The draw begins shortly after the conclusion of Manchester United’s match against Fulham today.
Teams including Man City, Aston Villa and Preston have already earned a place in the last eight, with either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich hoping to join them when they face off tomorrow.
