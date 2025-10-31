When is FA Cup second round draw? Date, start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV
The oldest cup competition in football returns for the first round proper with 32 non-league teams dreaming of a magical run
The FA Cup is back this weekend for the first round proper with the magic of the cup allowing sides to dream of a run and a date at Wembley Stadium next year.
Four-time winners Bolton are among nine former winners at this stage, including their opponents Huddersfield, with Cardiff, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Bradford, AFC Wimbledon, Barnsley and Notts County also involved.
Maldon & Tiptree entered the first round as the lowest-ranked side in the competition with the Essex side top of the eighth-tier Isthmian League Division One North.
There are 32 non-league teams still involved in the competition, with three of them as low down as the seventh tier, with Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Chatham Town back at this stage for the first time in 97 years.
While Liam Atkinson is leading the race for the Mitre Golden Ball Award, having scored eight goals for Longridge Town. Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup second round proper draw:
When will the FA Cup second round draw take place?
The draw for the FA Cup second round proper will take place on Monday 3 November and it gets underway at approximately 6.45pm GMT before Tamworth v Leyton Orient.
How can I watch it and is there a live stream?
You can watch the FA Cup second round proper draw live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, while the latter and TNT Sports YouTube offer a live stream, the draw will take place before the final tie of the first round proper between Tamworth and Leyton Orient.
When will the FA Cup second round be played?
The second round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday 6 December.
FA Cup second round ball numbers
1. Weston Super Mare or Aldershot Town
2. Salford City or Lincoln City
3. Luton Town or Forest Green Rovers
4. Gainsborough Trinity or Accrington Stanley
5. Colchester United or Milton Keynes Dons
6. Tranmere Rovers or Stockport County
7. Wigan Athletic or Hemel Hempstead Town
8. Newport County or Gillingham
9. Cheltenham Town or Bradford City
10. Barnsley or York City
11. Reading or Carlisle United
12. Bromley or Bristol Rovers
13. Peterborough United or Cardiff City
14. Oldham Athletic or Northampton Town
15. Crewe Alexandra or Doncaster Rovers
16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
17. Stevenage or Chesterfield
18. Boreham Wood or Crawley Town
19. Sutton United or AFC Telford United
20. Bolton Wanderers or Huddersfield Town
21. Chelmsford City or Braintree Town
22. Spennymoor Town or Barrow
23. Wycombe Wanderers or Plymouth Argyle
24. FC Halifax Town or Exeter City
25. Slough Town or Altrincham
26. Wealdstone or Southend United
27. Rotherham United or Swindon Town
28. Grimsby Town or Ebbsfleet United
29. Buxton or Chatham Town
30. Burton Albion or St Albans City
31. Brackley Town or Notts County
32. Blackpool or Scunthorpe United
33. Cambridge United or Chester
34. AFC Wimbledon or Gateshead
35. Mansfield Town or Harrogate Town
36. Macclesfield or AFC Totton
37. South Shields or Shrewsbury Town
38. Fleetwood Town or Barnet
39. Port Vale or Maldon & Tiptree
40. Eastleigh or Walsall
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments