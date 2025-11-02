Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

When is FA Cup second round draw? Date, start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV

The oldest cup competition in football returns for the first round proper with 32 non-league teams dreaming of a magical run

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 02 November 2025 10:18 GMT
Comments
The FA Cup first round proper takes place this weekend
The FA Cup first round proper takes place this weekend (Getty Images)

The FA Cup is back this weekend for the first round proper with the magic of the cup allowing sides to dream of a run and a date at Wembley Stadium next year.

There was a string of first-round shocks on Saturday, with three non-league sides springing surprises to advance.

Carlisle, managed by Mark Hughes, shocked League One Reading, Gateshead stunned League One high fliers AFC Wimbledon and Boreham Wood beat League Two strugglers Crawley.

Although Hemel Hempstead fell to a defeat against 2013 winners Wigan on penalties, there were also wins for Weston-super-Mare, Chelmsford, and Slough.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup second round proper draw:

When is the FA Cup second-round draw?

The draw for the FA Cup second round proper will take place on Monday 3 November and it gets underway at approximately 6.45pm GMT before Tamworth v Leyton Orient.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

You can watch the FA Cup second round proper draw live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, while the latter and TNT Sports YouTube offer a live stream, the draw will take place before the final tie of the first round proper between Tamworth and Leyton Orient.

When will the FA Cup second round be played?

The second round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday 6 December.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

1. Weston Super Mare

2. Salford City

3. Luton Town

4. Gainsborough Trinity or Accrington Stanley

5. Milton Keynes Dons

6. Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic

8. Newport County

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Barnsley

11. Carlisle United

12. Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient (Monday)

17. Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood

19. Sutton United

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Chelmsford City

22. Barrow

23. Plymouth Argyle

24. Exeter City

25. Slough Town

26. Wealdstone

27. Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town

29. Buxton

30. Burton Albion

31. Brackley Town

32. Blackpool

33. Cambridge United

34. Gateshead

35. Harrogate Town

36. AFC Totton

37. South Shields or Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town

39. Port Vale or Maldon & Tiptree

40. Eastleigh or Walsall

