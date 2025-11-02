When is FA Cup second round draw? Date, start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV
The oldest cup competition in football returns for the first round proper with 32 non-league teams dreaming of a magical run
The FA Cup is back this weekend for the first round proper with the magic of the cup allowing sides to dream of a run and a date at Wembley Stadium next year.
There was a string of first-round shocks on Saturday, with three non-league sides springing surprises to advance.
Carlisle, managed by Mark Hughes, shocked League One Reading, Gateshead stunned League One high fliers AFC Wimbledon and Boreham Wood beat League Two strugglers Crawley.
Although Hemel Hempstead fell to a defeat against 2013 winners Wigan on penalties, there were also wins for Weston-super-Mare, Chelmsford, and Slough.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup second round proper draw:
When is the FA Cup second-round draw?
The draw for the FA Cup second round proper will take place on Monday 3 November and it gets underway at approximately 6.45pm GMT before Tamworth v Leyton Orient.
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup second round proper draw live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, while the latter and TNT Sports YouTube offer a live stream, the draw will take place before the final tie of the first round proper between Tamworth and Leyton Orient.
When will the FA Cup second round be played?
The second round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday 6 December.
FA Cup draw ball numbers
1. Weston Super Mare
2. Salford City
3. Luton Town
4. Gainsborough Trinity or Accrington Stanley
5. Milton Keynes Dons
6. Stockport County
7. Wigan Athletic
8. Newport County
9. Cheltenham Town
10. Barnsley
11. Carlisle United
12. Bristol Rovers
13. Peterborough United
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient (Monday)
17. Chesterfield
18. Boreham Wood
19. Sutton United
20. Bolton Wanderers
21. Chelmsford City
22. Barrow
23. Plymouth Argyle
24. Exeter City
25. Slough Town
26. Wealdstone
27. Swindon Town
28. Grimsby Town
29. Buxton
30. Burton Albion
31. Brackley Town
32. Blackpool
33. Cambridge United
34. Gateshead
35. Harrogate Town
36. AFC Totton
37. South Shields or Shrewsbury Town
38. Fleetwood Town
39. Port Vale or Maldon & Tiptree
40. Eastleigh or Walsall
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments