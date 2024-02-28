Jump to content

FA Cup fifth-round fixtures tonight: Every game, start time and TV channel

Four more FA Cup ties will take place tonight, featuring Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 28 February 2024 08:10
Comments
<p>The FA Cup trophy is the prize at Wembley in May</p>

The FA Cup trophy is the prize at Wembley in May

(Getty Images)

The FA Cup returns this midweek for eight fifth-round ties to decide who reaches the quarter-finals.

After a thrilling week so far, the final four ties take place on Wednesday night: Chelsea host old rivals Leeds United only three days after that devastating extra-time defeat by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; Nottingham Forest host Erik ten Hag’s inconsistent Manchester United; Wolves meet Brighton; and League Cup champions Liverpool dust themselves down to face Southampton at Anfield.

Coventry were the first team to book their place in the last eight, as the Sky Blues thrashed Maidstone United to end their fairytale run. Erling Haaland scored an astonishing five goals as holders Manchester City romped to a 6-2 win at Luton Town, while there was late drama elsewhere. Martin Dubravka was the hero for Newcastle as Eddie Howe’s side defeated Blackburn on penalties, while Abdul Fatawu scored a stunning extra-time winner to earn Championship leaders Leicester a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

Here’s everything you need to know and get the latest FA Cup odds and tips here.

FA Cup fifth-round ties and how to watch

Coventry City 5-0 Maidstone United

Bournemouth 0-1 Leicester City (AET)

Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Newcastle United (Newcastle win 4-3 on pens)

Luton Town 2-6 Manchester City

Chelsea v Leeds United – Wednesday 28 February, 7.30pm, live on ITV4 and ITVX

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Wednesday 28 February, 7.45pm, live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Wolves v Brighton – Wednesday 28 February, 7.45pm, live on BBC iPlayer

Liverpool v Southampton – Wednesday 28 February, 8pm, live on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at around 7pm GMT, 30 minutes before Chelsea face Leeds on ITV4. Read more here.

Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?

FA Cup replays apply to drawn games only in the third and fourth rounds. From the fifth round onwards, ties are decided by extra time and, if needed, penalty shootout. Read more here.

Is VAR being used in the FA Cup fifth round?

Yes, but only at Premier League grounds due to licensing rules. Read more here.

