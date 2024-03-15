Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup has reached the quarter-final stage with just eight sides left in the competition.

A trip to Wembley is within reach for the remaining teams, with the last eight drawn in four intriguing ties.

Coventry make a short trip across the West Midlands to take on Wolves at Molineux, while fellow Championship club Leicester will spy a vulnerable Chelsea side to get after.

Four Premier League heavyweights meet in the other fixtures, with Manchester City hosting Newcastle and Manchester United renewing hostilities with Liverpool.

When are the quarter-finals of the FA Cup?

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup take place on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 March. The schedule is as follows (all times GMT):

Wolves vs Coventry, Molineux (12.15pm, Saturday 16 March) - ITV1

Manchester City vs Newcastle, Etihad Stadium (5.30pm, Saturday 16 March) - BBC One

Chelsea vs Leicester, Stamford Bridge (12.45pm, Sunday 17 March) - BBC One

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Old Trafford (3.30pm, Sunday 17 March) - ITV1

How can I watch them?

Wolves vs Coventry will be broadcast on ITV1, UTV, STV, with coverage from 11.30am GMT, and can be streamed live via the ITVX app.

Manchester City vs Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One from 5.10pm and via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport apps and websites.

Chelsea vs Leicester will also be on BBC One from 12.20pm on Sunday, with Manchester United vs Liverpool shown on ITV1 at 2.45pm.

