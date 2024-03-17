Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals today with both sides eager to retain hopes of ending the season with silverware.

The Blues reached this stage with an entertaining 3-2 win over Leeds United in the fifth round, while the Foxes beat Bournemouth 1-0 after extra time.

Leicester beat the Blues 1-0 in the 2021 FA Cup final, thanks to a Youri Tielemans strike and an inspired Kasper Schmeichel display between the sticks.

In contention to win the Championship and clinch promotion back to the Premier League, Enzo Maresca will hope to test himself against Mauricio Pochettino.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tie, plus find the latest FA Cup odds and betting offers here.

When is Chelsea v Leicester?

Chelsea vs Leicester is today at 12.45pm GMT at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it and what TV channel is it on?

You can watch the game on free-to-air television in the UK with BBC One. Coverage starts at 12.20pm GMT.

The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer (both free with a subscription) will offer fans the option of a live stream on laptops and mobile devices.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Ben Chilwell (knee), called up by England, and Benoit Badiashile (groin) could be available for the Blues. But Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Levi Colwill (toe), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Christopher Nkunku (thigh) are out.

Enzo Fernandez is suspended, while Cesare Casadei is unavailable after featuring for Leicester earlier in the tournament.

Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet are out with hamstring injuries, while winger Kasey McAteer is also out.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Mudryk, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Winks; Fatawu, Vardy, Mavididi

Odds

Chelsea: 4/9

Draw: 15/4

Leicester: 6/1

You can get the latest match odds and tips here.

Prediction

Chelsea 3-2 Leicester