Is Flamengo v Chelsea on TV? How to watch Club World Cup game for free
Chelsea face former Blue Jorginho’s Flamengo after an opening win against LAFC
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea face Flamengo as they look to double their points tally after victory over LAFC in their Fifa Club World Cup opener.
The Blues won 2-0 in their opening match of Group D thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thousands of empty seats on a Monday afternoon in Atlanta.
New signing Liam Delap provided an assist on debut after coming off the bench in the second half.
While Flamengo were victorious in their opening game too, having travelled to the USA in a break partway through Brazil’s Serie A season. They currently lead the way in the top flight, ahead of Cruzeiro on goal difference.
Their line-up includes former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who made his debut for the club in their tournament opener against Tunisia’s Es Tunis.
Elsewhere in the Flamengo line-up, there is 33-year-old full-back Danilo, who joined from Juventus after spending two seasons with Manchester City earlier in his career.
When and where is Chelsea v Flamengo?
Chelsea, who are the designated away team for the game, face Flamengo at 2pm ET in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 18. That is 7pm BST.
The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, which is the home of NFL outfit Philadelphia Eagles, and holds just shy of 68,000.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.
Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.
Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.
And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.
Club World Cup schedule and results
GROUP STAGE
Saturday, June 14
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami
Sunday, June 15
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Monday, June 16
Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC
Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica
Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis
Tuesday, June 17
Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan
Wednesday, June 18
Group G: Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC
Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal
Group H: Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg
Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus
Thursday, June 19
Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly
Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto
Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo
Friday, June 20
Group C: Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Orlando)
Group D: Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. ET, (7 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
Group D: LAFC vs. Espérance de Tunis, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (Nashville)
Group C: Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors , 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Miami)
Saturday, June 21
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)
Group E: Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)
Group F: Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)
Group E: River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)
Sunday, June 22
Group G: Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
Group H: Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)
Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (Washington)
Group G: Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Atlanta)
Monday, June 23
Group B: Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)
Group B: Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)
Group A: Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Miami Gardens)
Group A: Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (East Rutherford)
Tuesday, June 24
Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)
Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Nashville)
Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
Group D: LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Orlando)
Wednesday, June 25
Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)
Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Seattle)
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)
Thursday, June 26
Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)
Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)
Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)
Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 28
Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)
Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)
Sunday, June 29
Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)
Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)
Monday, June 30
Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)
Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)
Tuesday, July 1
Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)
Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, July 4
Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)
Saturday, July 5
Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)
Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday, July 8
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)
Wednesday, July 9
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday, July 13
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
