France face Belgium in the Euro 2024 last 16 looking to generate momentum after a set-back in the group stage.

Failure to win Group D, thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s retaken penalty, means Didier Deschamps’ side must contend with hosts Germany, Spain and, perhaps, Portugal in the same half of the draw en route to the final in Berlin.

Deschamps has a selection headache, too, with Antoine Griezmann’s involvement uncertain as Les Bleus search for the right balance in the line-up.

And they face a Belgian side with similar doubts and problems after a tough group stage of their own, settling for second in Group E behind Romania following an uninspiring draw with Ukraine, which saw Kevin de Bruyne and other players clash with their own supporters at full-time.

