Les Bleus battle the Red Devils for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, with Kylian Mbappe set to feature with a mask once more
France face Belgium in the Euro 2024 last 16 looking to generate momentum after a set-back in the group stage.
Failure to win Group D, thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s retaken penalty, means Didier Deschamps’ side must contend with hosts Germany, Spain and, perhaps, Portugal in the same half of the draw en route to the final in Berlin.
Deschamps has a selection headache, too, with Antoine Griezmann’s involvement uncertain as Les Bleus search for the right balance in the line-up.
And they face a Belgian side with similar doubts and problems after a tough group stage of their own, settling for second in Group E behind Romania following an uninspiring draw with Ukraine, which saw Kevin de Bruyne and other players clash with their own supporters at full-time.
Follow all the build-up and team news from Dusseldorf below:
As France await, Belgium will look to one man – but can he even save them?
As Belgium’s group-stage campaign came to an end at Euro 2024, there was only one attribute as evident as their innate collective talent: their dependency on Kevin De Bruyne, a player who is not even at his best right now.
This Belgium team has been built upon the fading remnants of a golden generation and the glistening jewels of the next one, but so far in Germany, they have failed to consistently combine. Those shortcomings resulted in the ‘shock’ opening loss to Slovakia, and they resulted in this dispiriting draw with Ukraine.
There were reasons to be encouraged last week, as Belgium saw off Romania and Group E became a literal level playing field, with three points held by each team. Yet most of those reasons could be traced back to De Bruyne.
France v Belgium TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight
When is France v Belgium?
The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Monday 1 July at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
What TV channel is it on?
The match will be shown on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 4pm. The match can also be streamed live online via ITVX. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
