Is Fulham vs Crystal Palace on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Fulham take on Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage today in the first of this season’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

Marco Silva’s side have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this season and are currently sitting in eighth, just four points behind fourth-placed rivals Chelsea.

And the Cottagers are bidding to make their first FA Cup semi-final since 2001/02, when they were beaten at Villa Park by the Blues.

Crystal Palace may be faring slightly worse in the league – with Oliver Glasner’s side in 12th – though they have been in fine form of late, and are hoping to make a second final in nine seasons after their loss to Manchester United in 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Fulham vs Crystal Palace?

The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 12.15pm on Saturday, 29 March at Craven Cottage in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 11.30am. Subscribers can also stream the action online via ITVX.

What is the team news?

For the hosts, Sasa Lukic should return after serving his suspension, though Kenny Tete, Harry Wilson and Reiss Nelson remain sidelined until April at the earliest.

Other than that, Silva should have a full squad to choose from after the international break, with Lukic likely to partner Sander Berge in midfield. In attack, Emile Smith Rowe will likely play centrally, with Raul Jimenez or Rodrigo Muniz leading the line.

The big news for Palace is that Jean-Philippe Mateta has been cleared to make a return, so he will likely play upfront.

Elsewhere, Will Hughes will sit out this match due to suspension, while Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad are the longer-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Willian; Jimenez.

Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.

Odds

Fulham win – 13/10

Draw – 11/5

Palace win – 11/5

