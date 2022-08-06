✕ Close Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Follow live coverage as Liverpool travel to Fulham on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds came just one point and one place short of Manchester City in the title race last season and begin their battle to go one better this time around against the newly-promoted Cottagers on Saturday lunchtime.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate has joined an injury list which already includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (groin) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock), with Naby Keita also a doubt. For the hosts, Marco Silva could include headline summer arrival Joao Palhinha for his Premier League debut while last year’s Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic will hope to pick up where he left off as they bid to avoid the drop.

Follow all the latest updates from Craven Cottage: