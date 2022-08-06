Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, lineups and more from opening weekend
Follow live coverage as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds get their 2022/23 campaign underway against the newly-promoted Cottagers in west London
Follow live coverage as Liverpool travel to Fulham on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds came just one point and one place short of Manchester City in the title race last season and begin their battle to go one better this time around against the newly-promoted Cottagers on Saturday lunchtime.
Centre-back Ibrahima Konate has joined an injury list which already includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (groin) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock), with Naby Keita also a doubt. For the hosts, Marco Silva could include headline summer arrival Joao Palhinha for his Premier League debut while last year’s Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic will hope to pick up where he left off as they bid to avoid the drop.
Follow all the latest updates from Craven Cottage:
Martin Tyler criticised after appearing to link Hillsborough disaster to football ‘hooligan’ incidents
Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has been widely criticised after appearing to link the Hillsborough disaster with “other hooligan-related issues” while speaking on BBC Radio .
A total of 97 supporters died as a result of the crush which occured at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium after attending an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April, 1989.
The 1990 Taylor Report investigating the tragedy ruled that a failure of crowd control by South Yorkshire Police (SYP) was the primary reason for the deaths, while a coroner inquest between 2014 and 2016 ruled those supporters were unlawfully killed and that fans’ behaviour had no contribution to the disaster.
Martin Tyler criticised for appearing to link Hillsborough to ‘hooligan’ incidents
BBC radio failed to challenge the commentator’s words during a radio interview
How will Fulham fare in their first match back in the Prem?
Fulham have returned to the top-flight, this is the last goal they scored in the Premier League:
Jurgen Klopp puts Mohamed Salah drop in form down to Afcon disappointment
Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah’s goals dried up at the end of last season because he was drained by Egypt’s defeat in the African Cup of Nations final.
Salah scored 31 goals in a season when he was named PFA Player of the Year and Footballer of the Year, but only three came in his final 16 appearances.
Klopp thinks the forward had an incredibly intense campaign, including 51 appearances for his club, two legs of a World Cup play-off and all seven games in the African Cup of Nations, four of which went to extra time.
Jurgen Klopp puts Mohamed Salah drop in form down to Afcon disappointment
Only three of Salah’s 31 goals came in his final 16 appearances of last season
Fulham vs Liverpool
Fulham were unbeaten in both Premier League games against Liverpool in 2020-21, drawing 1-1 at home and winning 1-0 at Anfield.
But, the Cottagers have won just one of their last six Premier League home games against Liverpool - with one draw and four defeats - that victory was a 1-0 win in December 2011.
Klopp on excitement for new seaosn
Jurgen Klopp says that his team feel the same way as most of fans now that the new season has arrived. It’s a mix of excitement, nerves and expectation.
“Ours is no different, we never know what will happen.” said the Liverpool boss, “Big expectations, dreams, all this kind of stuff. From now on we can be a bit more influential, because everything else is nice and important what we did in the last few weeks but the real test is coming now.”
Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s resilience after win over Crystal Palace
Mikel Arteta lauded Arsenal’s fight in their season-opening 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace but admitted much more was required from his attackers.
The Gunners walked away with all three points at Selhurst Park thanks to a first-half Gabriel Martinelli header and a late Marc Guehi own goal.
Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but the Eagles challenged Arteta’s side after the restart as the visitors failed to create second-half chances in Gabriel Jesus’ competitive debut.
Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s resilience after win over Crystal Palace
The Gunners boss, though, admitted his side should have scored more than once before Marc Guehi’s late own goal
Milner and Thiago nearing landmarks
James Milner could make his 200th Premier League appearance for Liverpool while Thiago Alcantara is one game away from bringing up his half-century.
Silva on facing Liverpool
Fulham boss, Marco Silva, believes that taking on Liverpool in their first game is the ‘best way to start’ the Cottagers return to the Premier League.
“I think it’s the best way to start.” he said before the match, “The main thing for us is to play at home, be back in the Premier League with our fans with us.
“To play against one of the best teams in the world, one of the best teams in the Premier League, I think is a fantastic way to do it. Big respect to them, but we have to trust in ourselves and do our maximum to enjoy the challenge, and let’s see the result.”
Klopp gives updates on Alisson and Keita
Speaking to reporters on Friday Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, confirmed that Alisson was fit to play against Fulham this afternoon and that Naby Keita’s illness was more serious than initially thought but the midfielder should be ready for the game.
Klopp said: “Ali [is] fine... Naby is ill, but I think he will be back today the first day.
“I underestimated it a little bit when I said he will definitely be fine. He came in yesterday and still showed some little symptoms, no Covid but it is not right. I guess he will be back today.”
Injured Harry Wilson tipped to be fit for Wales at the World Cup
Fulham boss Marco Silva believes Wales winger Harry Wilson will recover from his injury in time to play at the World Cup in Qatar.
The 25-year-old sustained a knee issue after a clash during his side’s pre-season behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa and is set to spend up to two months on the sidelines, with the World Cup starting on 21 November.
Silva, whose side host Liverpool in their first Premier League match since securing promotion on Saturday, said: “It’s difficult for us to give a timeline to you really because different things can happen.”
Injured Harry Wilson tipped to be fit for Wales at the World Cup
The 25-year-old sustained a knee issue after a clash during his side’s pre-season behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies