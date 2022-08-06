Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool open their Premier League season away to newly promoted Fulham today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City last season but got their campaign underway with a 3-1 win in the Community Shield against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Although the Reds have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez has bolstered their attack after a big-money move from Benfica and opened his account against City last weekend.

Liverpool have had an excellent record in opening-day fixtures in recent years, winning five of the six they have played under Klopp while scoring at least three goals in each match. Mohamed Salah has also scored in five opening day fixtures in a row and will be looking to make it six against Marco Silva’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Fulham vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 6 August at Craven Cottage, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30am. There will also be a live stream for BT Sport subscribers, who can also watch the match on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Fulham could hand a debut to Bernd Leno after the German goalkeeper completed a move from Arsenal this week. Harry Wilson could miss two months due to injury but Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira could start in midfield.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker but have a number of players unavailable, including Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate. Jurgen Klopp said new signing Darwin Nunez is “ready” to start but warned that he may not as the striker still gets up to speed.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Reid, Pereira, Kebano; Mitrovic

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Odds

Fulham: 12/1

Draw: 21/4

Liverpool: 3/10

Prediction

Everything here points to a fairly routine opening win for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah opening his account for the season and Darwin Nunez adding another later on. Fulham 0-3 Liverpool