Liverpool get their Premier League season underway at Championship winners Fulham today as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to build on last campaign’s title heartbreak.

The Reds missed out on reclaiming their Premier League crown by a single point to Manchester City and although they won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid was another bitter blow.

After a summer of change at Anfield, Klopp’s side declared that they were ready for the season by beating City to win the Community Shield last week.

New signing Darwin Nunez scored from the bench and could make his full debut, while Mohamed Salah has scored in every Premier League opener since joining the Reds and will look to extend that record to six seasons at Craven Cottage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Fulham vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 6 August at Craven Cottage, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30am. There will also be a live stream for BT Sport subscribers, who can also watch the match on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Fulham could hand a debut to Bernd Leno after the German goalkeeper completed a move from Arsenal this week. Harry Wilson could miss two months due to injury but Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira could start in midfield.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker but have a number of players unavailable, including Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate. Jurgen Klopp said new signing Darwin Nunez is “ready” to start but warned that he may not as the striker still gets up to speed.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Reid, Pereira, Kebano; Mitrovic

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Odds

Fulham: 12/1

Draw: 21/4

Liverpool: 3/10

Prediction

Everything here points to a fairly routine opening win for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah opening his account for the season and Darwin Nunez adding another later on. Fulham 0-3 Liverpool