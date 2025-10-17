Fulham vs Arsenal betting tips

Fulham host Arsenal in the Premier League’s late kick-off on Saturday as top-flight football returns following the international break.

The Gunners spent the break at the top of the Premier League after beating West Ham last time out, and Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to extend their lead, however briefly, as they take on the Cottagers.

Arsenal arrive in fine form having lost just one match all season, though they take on a Fulham side that has proven tough to beat at Craven Cottage, with the hosts yet to lose at home all season.

Nevertheless, recent losses to Aston Villa and Bournemouth coupled with Arsenal’s superb form means that betting sites have the Gunners as clear favourites, with Arteta’s side odds-on versus lengthy Premier League odds for a home victory.

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to keep up clean sheet run

Liverpool’s loss to Chelsea before the international break means that Arsenal top the table heading into week eight of the Premier League, with the pressure now on the Gunners as they hunt a first title since 2004.

Interestingly, there has been a total shift in the early Premier League winner odds too, with the Gunners now favourites on betting apps to lift the crown at the end of the season.

The win over West Ham was the latest in a string of solid if somewhat uninspiring performances, though Arteta will be happy with the level of control his team tend to exert.

This weekend, they travel to a Fulham side who are yet to lose at home, though recent results include 3-1 losses to Villa and Bournemouth, and they have kept just one clean sheet in the league all season – against newly-promoted Leeds – while conceding nine times in their last five league matches.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have scored the second most goals in the league so far with 14, and have scored at least twice in all but one of their last seven games.

In addition, that win over the Hammers was Arsenal’s seventh clean sheet of the season from their opening 10 games, with only Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle able to breach the Gunners’ defence so far.

While most people would back some sort of Arsenal win this week, football betting sites clearly believe that an Arsenal clean sheet is the most likely outcome too – with 3/4 odds against both teams scoring – so we’re going with Arsenal to win to nil on Saturday night.

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win to nil - 6/4 Bet365

Fulham vs Arsenal betting tip: Saka to shine for league leaders

Saka has scored three goals in seven games for Arsenal so far this season while also finding the net against Wales in the international break, though he was also injured for a few games between late August and September.

Since returning, he’s scored against West Ham, Olympiacos and Wales, meaning that Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle are the only Premier League teams he’s faced and failed to score against in 2025/26.

While it’s important to note that Saka is on penalty duty at Arsenal, he still managed to accumulate over 1xG on his own against the Hammers, and with the Gunners expected to dominate the ball at Craven Cottage, the 24-year-old should find himself in plenty of promising positions in front of goal.

Much of Arsenal’s attacking play still flows through Saka and with the England winger having scored three goals in four games since his return to action, we think he’ll get on the scoresheet against Fulham too.

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction 2: Bukayo Saka to score anytime - 12/5 Ladbrokes

Responsible gambling

If you plan to have a bet on the football, make sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using the best betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets UK or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

