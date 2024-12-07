Fulham vs Arsenal tips

Fulham host Arsenal in one of two London derbies on Sunday and they will be full of confidence after their 3-1 win over Brighton on Thursday (kick-off 2pm, Sky Sports).

Alex Iwobi scored twice and Matt Riley scored an own goal as Brighton suffered just their third league defeat of the season.

The others came against Chelsea and Liverpool, so Marco Silva’s side are in good company and the win moved them up to sixth in the Premier League table, just six points behind Sunday’s opponents.

The Gunners go into the game joint second and seven points behind the leaders Liverpool but Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United showed a different side to them this season.

Whereas earlier in the season they had one way to play and got caught out when they were reduced to 10 men, dropping points against Brighton, Manchester City and Bournemouth, they were patient against United and two set pieces were enough to secure the points.

Defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba were on the scoresheet on Wednesday as the Gunners made it 22 goals from corners since the start of last season, which is more than any other Premier League side.

Gunners to have too much firepower

Fulham have only won nine of the 63 meetings between the two sides but they did win the league fixture at Craven Cottage last time around.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s early opener to give the home side a 2-1 win.

The Gunners only managed one point against Fulham last season when they were held to a 2-2 draw at The Emirates by 10 men.

Andreas Pereira gave the visitors the lead, with just a minute on the clock but two goals in two minutes from Saka and Eddie Nketiah gave the Gunners the lead with 18 minutes to go. Calvin Bassey was sent off for the visitors but Joao Palhinha grabbed a point with just three minutes left on the clock.

Football betting sites are all backing Arsenal for the away win with odds of 6/10, while you can get 9/2 on a Fulham win and 10/3 on a draw.

Arsenal have scored 15 goals in their last four matches, including five in each of their last two away games against Sporting and West Ham, so it’s likely to be a busy afternoon for the Cottagers’ backline.

Up until Thursday’s win over Brighton Silva’s side had scored as many as they have conceded this season in the Premier League with 16 but that tally now reads scored 19 and conceded 17.

They have conceded in all bar two games so far, they have also scored in every game since their opening day defeat at Old Trafford. You can get 4/5 on both teams to score and 9/4 on both teams to score and Arsenal to win.

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction: Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals scored – 11/8 Bet365

Fulham vs Arsenal tip: Saka to be the dangerman

So far this season Saka has been directly involved in 15 goals in just 13 league appearances with, five goals and 10 assists.

In total he has seven goals so far this season, including three in his last four appearances.

He also scored a goal in each of the games against Fulham last season and betting sites have him at 6/1 to score first and last or 41/20 to score anytime.

Fulham vs Arsenal prediction: Saka to score or assist – 19/20 Unibet

