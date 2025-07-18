Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany vs France Betting Tips

France to win & BTTS - 3/1 Bet365

Eight-time European champions Germany take on France on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2025 (8pm, ITV1).

The Germans finished second in Group C after being beaten 4-1 by group winners Sweden, playing over an hour of that game with 10 players after Carlotta Wamser was sent off.

Wamser will now be missing for Christian Wuck’s side, who know they will have to play better if they are to get past France, who topped Group D.

France finished as group winners after beating England, Wales and the Netherlands, and they are currently third favourites to win the trophy on betting sites.

Germany have seen their Euro 2025 odds lengthen in the outright market following their humbling loss to Sweden and they look vulnerable against a French team focused on a first major honour.

Germany vs France betting preview: Les Bleues too hot to handle

France might never have won a major tournament, but they are in impressive form and recently won six out of six games to finish top of their Nations League group, scoring 14 and conceding just two.

They will now face Germany in the semi-finals later this year, but first they meet in Basel for a place in the last four of Euro 2025.

The two sides have met 23 times in total and Germany lead the head-to-head by 13-6, with the other four meetings ending all square.

One of those matches came in the semi-finals of Euro 22, when Germany ran out 2-1 winners in Milton Keynes, before they were beaten in the final by England.

France got revenge in the inaugural Nations League, beating Germany 2-1 in their semi-final match before they were beaten by Spain in the final.

We don’t think there will be too much between these two sides, with the last five meetings all being won by just one goal.

France are favoured by football betting sites to advance to the semi-finals, but they won’t have this clash all their own way and adding in both teams to score bumps up the price on a French win.

Germany vs France prediction 1: France to win & BTTS - 3/1 Bet365

