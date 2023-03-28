England trio Hannah Hampton, Esme Morgan and Lucy Parker recalled for friendlies

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hannah Hampton, Esme Morgan and Lucy Parker have been recalled to the England squad for next month’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia.

Twice-capped Aston Villa goalkeeper Hampton returns for the first time since last summer’s Euros triumph.

Manchester City’s Morgan won her sole senior cap to date last October, while fellow defender Parker, of West Ham, is the only uncapped member of the 25-player squad.

Injured keeper Emily Ramsey, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Katie Zelem and Ebony Salmon drop out, and there is still no place for Bethany England – who has scored six goals since joining Tottenham from Chelsea in January – while Nikita Parris also misses out again.

Millie Bright is included despite missing Chelsea’s defeat at Manchester City at the weekend through injury. Team-mate Fran Kirby is absent with a knee issue and Arsenal’s Beth Mead continues to recover from her ACL injury.

This England camp will be the last one before boss Sarina Wiegman names her squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that starts on July 20.

Wiegman’s side face Brazil at Wembley a week on Thursday and then Australia at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium five days later.

Wiegman said in a statement from the Football Association: “We are getting closer to the World Cup and I can’t think of two better games to assess our progress.

“After these games, there will be less than three months until we fly to the tournament and we must make every second on and off the pitch count.

“For us as a technical staff, this will be the last chance to see the players within our England environment before we come together for the final preparation phase in June. And these two matches will be two real tests to see where we are at.

“This is a major new trophy and to compete for it at a sold-out Wembley is another special moment, both for us as a team but also for our fans.

“We will never take these occasions for granted and I want to see how we perform against two teams that will be hoping to challenge for the World Cup.”