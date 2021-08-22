Harry Kane has been named on the bench for Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Wolves in the Premier League.

It is the first time he has been named in a matchday squad so far this campaign and the Premier League golden boot winner could make his first appearance of the season at the Molineux Stadium.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer and was left out of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad for their Premier League opener against Pep Guardiola’s side last weekend.

Kane was then not included in the Spurs squad that travelled to Portugal to face Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Nuno has said Kane’s return has been a “day by day situation” and the former Wolves boss said in his pre-match press conference that he would make a decision on whether to play the 28-year-old following training on Saturday.

The England captain has been building up his fitness following his delayed return to Tottenham training due to his involvement in the European championships this summer. Kane was reported to be late back to pre-season training but later said that he had returned back to the club “as planned” following the Euros.

Kane is reportedly top of Manchester City’s wishlist but the Premier League champions would have to break the British transfer record for the second time this summer in order to sign the forward.

Guardiola said on Friday that he was “more than happy” with his squad with just eight days to go until the transfer window closes, even though the club have yet to sign a replacement for record scorer Sergio Aguero.

Full team news

Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Lucas Moura, Son, Bergwijn.

Subs: Doherty, Winks, Kane, Gil Salvatierra, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Gollini, Davies, Scarlett.