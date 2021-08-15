Manchester City need a “proper goalscorer” to boost their hopes of retaining the Premier League title this season and should make a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane before the end of the transfer window, according to Graeme Souness.

Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City all summer but Pep Guardiola’s side have yet to match Tottenham's valuation of £150 million for the striker.

The England captain has said he is at a crossroads in his career and refuted reports that he showed up late to Spurs training following the European championship.

He was left out of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first matchday squad with the manager saying he was not ready to play in his side’s Premier League opener after only returning to training on Friday.

Son Heung-Min’s goal early in the second half earned Spurs a deserved victory at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, as City wasted chances and noticeably missed a focal point up front.

“They had 66 per cent of the ball City, but at no point did I think Spurs were hanging on,” Souness said on Sky Sports. “I think City’s problem is they need a goalscorer.

“Last season their top goalscorer was [midfielder] Ilkay Gundogan, then it was Raheem Sterling with 10 goals. They had 19 fewer goals last season than they did the year before.

“It’s not rocket science, they’ve not bid circa £100 million for Harry Kane for no reason. They need a proper centre-forward who is going to score 25-plus goals in that team.

“I think they got away with it last year and looking at them again today, I didn’t think Spurs were hanging on.”