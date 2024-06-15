Hungary vs Switzerland live: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more from Group A fixture
Germany made the perfect start to Group A as Hungary and Switzerland look to get off the mark in Cologne
Euro 2024 continues as Hungary face Switzerland in Group A looking to keep up with hosts Germany, who thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener last night.
Both teams know they can strengthen their hopes of reaching the last-16 with a victory in Cologne. Hungary, who are led by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, went unbeaten in qualifying for the Euros and have enjoyed victories over England and Germany over the last couple of years. Marco Rossi’s side are seen as dark horses by some.
Switzerland, meanwhile, have a strong recent record at major tournaments and reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 three years ago after stunning favourites France on penalties. Granit Xhaka, fresh off helping Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title, is Switzerland’s leader and will hope to inspire another run at the Euros.
Group A opponents Scotland will be hoping both teams drop points in Cologne after their tournament got off to the worst possible start in Munich. Steve Clarke’s side face Switzerland on Tuesday and then Hungary next Sunday.
Follow all the latest from Hungary vs Switzerland in our live blog, below
Euro 2024 players to watch: Granit Xhaka
A player who often doesn’t get the respect that he deserves, but maybe that is starting to change after helping Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in what was an unforgettable debut season in Germany. Now 31, Xhaka flourished in his new home after leaving Arsenal last summer and offered important leadership to Leverkusen as they closed in on an historic achievement in club football. His role for Switzerland is similar: this will be Xhaka’s sixth major tournament and his experience will be vital if they are to make it out of Group A.
Predicted line-ups
Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Vargas; Amdouni
Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Vargas
Hungary team news
Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai carried a slight hamstring injury into the opener after going off against Israel as a precaution. The Liverpool star will operate alongside Roland Sallai.
The 3-4-2-1 formation should see Adam Lang, Willi Orban and Attila Szalai at the back, with Peter Gulacsi between the sticks. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez should provide a threat at wing-backs, while Barnabas Varga, who has been in prolific form for Ferencvaros this season, brings a threat in the final third.
Switzerland team news
Steven Zuber is a major doubt after sustaining a calf injury in the friendly draw with Austria.
But Monaco pair Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria are back in full training this week and bring further options for Murat Yakin.
Hungary vs Switzerland: TV channel
Hungary take on Switzerland on Saturday 15 June 2024, in Cologne with a kick-off time of 2pm BST.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live in the UK on ITV 1 and STV, with coverage starting at 1:15pm. The game can also be streamed live on ITVX. Every match at Euro 2024 is free-to-air on BBC or ITV (and STV) in the UK. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
Hungary vs Switzerland - Euro 2024 LIVE
Good morning and welcome to the first full day of action from Euro 2024 - we’ll have every kick covered right here on The Independent.
Later today we’ve got the two openers from Group B coming up, with Spain facing Croatia and Italy playing Albania, but before that it’s the second Group A clash following hosts Germany playing Scotland last night.
It’s Hungary against Switzerland, with a 2pm kick-off (BST), and it could prove a crucial match even at this early stage in the search for a knock-out place.
