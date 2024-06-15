✕ Close Allianz Arena erupts as Germany score first goal of Euro 2024

Euro 2024 continues as Hungary face Switzerland in Group A looking to keep up with hosts Germany, who thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener last night.

Both teams know they can strengthen their hopes of reaching the last-16 with a victory in Cologne. Hungary, who are led by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, went unbeaten in qualifying for the Euros and have enjoyed victories over England and Germany over the last couple of years. Marco Rossi’s side are seen as dark horses by some.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have a strong recent record at major tournaments and reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 three years ago after stunning favourites France on penalties. Granit Xhaka, fresh off helping Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title, is Switzerland’s leader and will hope to inspire another run at the Euros.

Group A opponents Scotland will be hoping both teams drop points in Cologne after their tournament got off to the worst possible start in Munich. Steve Clarke’s side face Switzerland on Tuesday and then Hungary next Sunday.

