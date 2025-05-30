Inter Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain betting tips

PSG to win, both teams to score - 7/2 William Hill

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist - 10/11 Bet365

Paris Saint-Germain take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final this weekend, as both sides head to Munich hoping to land the biggest prize in club football.

The French champions come into the game having won the league as far back as late April, with a 3-0 victory over Reims in the French Cup final on Saturday meaning that Les Parisiens could be on track to secure a treble this weekend.

Ousmane Dembele and co. have had plenty of preparation time as they look to land their first European Cup and become just the second French side to do so (after Marseille in 1993).

Conversely, Inter are hoping to land their fourth European Cup and a second Champions League since the famous treble season of 2009/10 under Jose Mourinho, having beaten a much-fancied Barcelona side 7-6 in one of the best semi-final ties of all time.

Simone Inzaghi's side lost out on the Serie A title by just a point to Napoli last weekend, though they can turn disappointment into the ultimate club football glory on Saturday in Munich.

However, it’s the French side who head into the match as early favourites, with football betting sites pricing them at 8/13 to lift the trophy in comparison to 13/10 for the Italian giants in the latest Champions League odds.

Inter Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain tips: French side to win first European Cup

Luis Enrique’s PSG side have been the surprise of the season so far in Europe, having shed their previous image of a superstar team with no work-rate and replaced it with discipline, flair and the tactical nous of the former Barcelona manager.

Inter, who are playing their second Champions League final in three seasons, have a rather more dogged and determined approach to their matches that showed in the dramatic win over Barcelona in the semi-finals.

And it is these contrasting ways of playing that are likely contributing to the odds being in PSG’s favour, with the Parisians offered at 27/20 to win the game in normal time compared to 11/5 for an Inter win in 90 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Inter’s style tends to focus more on the defensive side of the game, but despite this they have conceded a notable number of goals in recent matches – 15 in their last 10 to be exact – while scoring 12 in that same period.

In the same span of games, PSG have conceded 12 goals themselves while scoring 20, which suggests that both teams will create and concede chances at the Allianz.

To that end, if you’re backing PSG to win, a wager on that and both teams to score could offer value at 7/2 with various betting sites.

Inter Milan vs PSG prediction 1: PSG to win, both teams to score - 7/2 William Hill

Inter Milan vs PSG prediction: Dembele to turn the game in PSG’s favour

Ousmane Dembele remains PSG’s star man coming into this match, with 33 goals and 13 assists in all competitions in 2024/25 – including eight goals and four assists across 14 games in the Champions League.

While the Frenchman has been rested over several of the last few weeks in Ligue 1, he has two goals and three assists in his last five appearances in the competition too, including in ties against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal.

However, Dembele hasn’t scored or assisted since that second leg against Arsenal, drawing a blank against Reims in the cup final last weekend.

So, while Champions League betting sites are offering odds of 8/5 for Dembele to score anytime, it could make more sense to go with 10/11 for the 28-year-old to score or assist during the full 90.

Inter Milan vs PSG prediction 2: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist - 10/11 Bet365

