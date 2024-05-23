Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Italy defend their title at Euro 2024 this summer with fresh optimism after a rebuild since missing the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Luciano Spalletti’s side aim to reassert their influence on the European game after finishing as runners-up to England in a tough group in qualification.

The Azzurri defeated the Three Lions on penalties in a dramatic Euro 2020 final at Wembley, with Bukayo Saka missing the decisive spot kick.

But Gareth Southgate’s side proved the better team in qualification, winning both games in Naples and London. But those results cannot hide how Spalletti has sparked fresh excitement again with La Nazionale, implementing a stylish brand of football spearheaded by a 4-3-3 system.

The squad is packed with Inter Milan players, who are flying high after clinching the scudetto following a dominant season under Simone Inzaghi.

But there is a newfound depth to Serie A in recent years, aiding Spalletti’s quest by adding greater options away from the traditional powerhouses of Italian football. Atalanta thrilled in the Europa League after defeating the previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the final. And former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini will hope to carry over the joy from Dublin to Germany.

While Fiorentina can make it a double delight for Italian clubs in Europe after advancing to the Europa Conference League final against Olympiacos.

Bologna, too, deserve a mention, having also proven to be a genuine force in Serie A this term. And after Thiago Motta inspired a run to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Riccardo Calafiori and Riccardo Orsolini could also leave their mark with the national team.

Jorginho, having played a role in Arsenal’s title challenge this season, remains involved with his experience likely to prove vital if Italy are to emerge from a tricky group, including fellow contenders Spain and Croatia, with Albania completing the quartet.

Final preparation before the opener in Dortmund, the scene of Italy’s famous World Cup 2006 semi-final victory over hosts Germany, comes in the form of friendlies against Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina, with Spalletti then tasked with chopping four names off his initial 30-man list.

Italy’s Euro 2024 squad

*Luciano Spalletti named a 30-player preliminary squad on 23 May. This must be cut down to at least 26 players, including three goalkeepers, by the 6 June deadline.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham), Ivan Provedel (Lazio)

Defenders: Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Jorginho (Arsenal), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Samuele Ricci (Torino), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Hellas Verona)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Italy’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Saturday 15 June: Italy v Albania, 8pm BST, Dortmund

Thursday 20 June: Spain v Italy, 8pm BST, Gelsenkirchen

Monday 23 June: Croatia v Italy, 8pm BST, Leipzig