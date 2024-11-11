Juventus vs Arsenal betting tips

Juventus vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal travel to northern Italy to take on Juventus in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League on Tuesday night, with both sides level on three points in a group that also contains high-flying Bayern Munich (5.45pm, DAZN).

Arsenal are still without a full-time manger after the departure of Jonas Eidevall, with Renee Slegers continuing to act as caretaker, though the club have seen an uptick in their form since the former Dutch international took over.

A win against West Ham was followed by a draw against Manchester United, before a huge 5-0 win against Brighton underlined the side’s ability. They are now up to fourth in the Women’s Super League, though they lag seven points behind current league leaders Manchester City.

Juventus have had a dominant start to their domestic season, with eight wins and one draw meaning that they lead the league by four points.

In the Champions League, both sides have the same record. Both have lost to Bayern Munich and beat Valerenga in their first two games, so Tuesday’s game is a chance for one team to take a grip on second in Group C.

Betting sites make Arsenal odds-on favourites to become only the second side to beat Juve this season, with the home team as big as 16/5.

Juventus vs Arsenal betting tips: Leaky Gunners may overcome Juve

Despite both sides enjoying a good run of form recently, Arsenal are heavy favourites with all the major football betting sites.

Sleger’s side have two wins and a draw since she took over, including a notable 5-0 victory against Brighton last time out, which took them to just one point behind the Seagulls.

However, the Gunners tend to leak goals when they come up against tougher sides, as evidenced by their 1-1 draw to Manchester United.

At the same time, Juventus are the most free-scoring team in the Women’s Serie A, with 26 goals from nine matches. Only Bayern have prevented Juventus scoring at home in all competitions this season.

With Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord all fit and firing, the Gunners may have the firepower to overwhelm the Italians and edge a contest where 23/10 on an away win and both teams to score may prove good value.

Juventus vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score - 23/10 Betfred

Juventus vs Arsenal betting tips: Arsenal to perform better in both halves

With Arsenal heavily tipped to win in Piedmont, there’s not a lot of value on many markets on betting apps, including scorecast, total goals or half-time/full-time.

One area where there may be some value is in backing Arsenal to win both halves at 4/1.

The away side won both halves during their wins over Brighton and Valerenga, and though they only won one against West Ham, this bet could prove good value if you believe the game is as one-sided as the bookies’ odds suggest it will be.

Juventus vs Arsenal prediction 2: Arsenal to win both halves - 4/1 bet365

