Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Enzo Maresca returns to former club

The Premier League returns as Chelsea visit Leicester City in the early kick-off, with Enzo Maresca facing his former side for the first time.

Maresca helped Leicester secure promotion back to the Premier League last season and the Italian then landed the Chelsea job following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino. Maresca has started brightly at Chelsea, with the Blues seemingly recovering from a turbulent spell to sit third in the table ahead of the restart.

Challenging for the top-four has become a real target for Maresca’s new side, while Leicester attempt to distance themselves from the relegation places under Steve Cooper. The Foxes have won just two of their first 11 games since promotion, with victories over Bournemouth and Southampton last month, but they are winless since.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have only lost to Manchester City and Liverpool in the league this season and could cement their position as top-four contenders with a victory at the King Power. Follow live updates from Leicester vs Chelsea in the Premier League below.