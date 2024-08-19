Leicester v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with Dominic Solanke set for Spurs debut
Will Dominic Solanke lead Tottenham to the perfect start or can Leicester return to the top flight with a bang at the King Power? Follow all the action from the Premier League clash
Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium tonight as the Foxes begin their bid to ensure Premier League survival against a Spurs side aiming to regain their Champions League status.
Leicester lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea at the end of last season, replacing the Italian with former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, and the club have made a string of summer signings as they look to avoid relegation.
Ange Postecoglou is meanwhile looking to build on a solid first season in charge of Tottenham, having just missed out on Champions League qualification. Spurs landed striker Dominic Solanke off the back of a 19-goal season for Bournemouth and fans will be hoping he can hit the ground running following the club record £65m transfer.
Follow the latest score and match updates below as Leicester take on Tottenham in the Premier League.
Is Leicester vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
When is Leicester vs Tottenham?
Leicester vs Tottenham kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 19 August at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch on the Sky Go app and website.
Team news
Leicester have a few concerns heading into their top flight return. A rejuvenated Jamie Vardy bagged 18 goals en route to the Championship title last season, but only appeared in his side’s first preseason match before injury cut his summer short. Patson Daka, Vardy’s expected replacement, is also doubtful after limping out of the defeat to Lens on August 10. The striker was seen wearing a protective boot after the game but shouldn’t be a long-term issue.
Steve Cooper has confirmed defender Conor Coady will be missing for at least a month.
Things are looking brighter for the visitors, who will likely give Dominic Solanke his competitive debut after his move from Bournemouth. Richarlison faces a late fitness test and may therefore miss out, while back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster is still being assessed before returning to the squad. Yves Bissouma will miss the match after Spurs suspended the midfielder for appearing to inhale nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in a video circulated online.
New signings Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray have featured in preseason and could be considered for some minutes.
Tottenhams’s trip to face Leicester rounds off the Premier League’s opening weekend as the two sides meet under the Monday night lights.
Ange Postecoglou enters his second season with Spurs and will be hoping to top last year’s fifth-placed finish, having faded after a strong start to his first campaign.
Spurs is a difficult opening fixture for newly-promoted Leicester and new boss Steve Cooper, who took over after Enzo Maresca was lured away by Chelsea.
Leicester understand the extreme highs and lows of Premier League football like few others. From surprise champions in 2016 to relegated in 2023, the Foxes’ main concern will be getting a solid haul of points under their belts as soon as possible as they look to sustain their top-flight status.
Monday’s match is an excellent opportunity for both teams to get off to a fast start and gain some momentum as the schedule ramps up.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur!
The Foxes begin their latest Premier League journey as they battle for top-flight survival, while Spurs look to build on the positives of Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates as they come in.
