Dominic Solanke is set to make his Tottenham debut ( Getty Images )

Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium tonight as the Foxes begin their bid to ensure Premier League survival against a Spurs side aiming to regain their Champions League status.

Leicester lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea at the end of last season, replacing the Italian with former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, and the club have made a string of summer signings as they look to avoid relegation.

Ange Postecoglou is meanwhile looking to build on a solid first season in charge of Tottenham, having just missed out on Champions League qualification. Spurs landed striker Dominic Solanke off the back of a 19-goal season for Bournemouth and fans will be hoping he can hit the ground running following the club record £65m transfer.

Follow the latest score and match updates below as Leicester take on Tottenham in the Premier League.