Spurs’ Postecoglou insists player controversy won’t impact Leicester clash

Ange Postecoglou has insisted he is moving on after Tottenham Hostpur suspended Yves Bissouma for their Premier League game at Leicester City on Monday, 19 August, after footage emerged appearing to show the midfielder inhaling laughing gas.

When asked if the timing of the suspension would affect the club, the Spurs boss told reporters on Sunday: “You would be surprised what you have to deal with as a manager.

“I make decisions accordingly and move on really quickly to what’s really important, and what’s really important is that we’ve got a game Monday night.”