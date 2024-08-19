Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

Chelsea's Postecoglou insists player controversy won't impact Leicester clash

01:02

Holly Patrick | Monday 19 August 2024 07:01 BST

Spurs’ Postecoglou insists player controversy won’t impact Leicester clash

Ange Postecoglou has insisted he is moving on after Tottenham Hostpur suspended Yves Bissouma for their Premier League game at Leicester City on Monday, 19 August, after footage emerged appearing to show the midfielder inhaling laughing gas.

When asked if the timing of the suspension would affect the club, the Spurs boss told reporters on Sunday: “You would be surprised what you have to deal with as a manager.

“I make decisions accordingly and move on really quickly to what’s really important, and what’s really important is that we’ve got a game Monday night.”

Up next

Team GB gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson reveals world record dreams

00:50

Team GB gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson reveals world record dreams

Rag’n’Bone Man joked ‘balance of baby elephant’ halted Olympic dreams

00:34

Rag’n’Bone Man joked ‘balance of baby elephant’ halted Olympic dreams

Ed Sheeran attends first Ipswich Town game as investor

00:23

Ed Sheeran attends first Ipswich Town game as investor

Ed Sheeran dishes up pies to fans at Ipswich Town match

00:28

Ed Sheeran dishes up pies to fans at Ipswich Town match

Editor’s Picks

Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength

07:01

Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength

Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker

06:12

Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker

How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?

02:17

How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

06:41

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

More Editor’s Picks
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

How to spend your summer in Scotland

06:02

How to spend your summer in Scotland

Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent

01:00:33

Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

13:19

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Travel Smart

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

05:53

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

How to spend your summer in Scotland

06:02

How to spend your summer in Scotland

More Travel Smart
How to master the art of the last minute holiday

07:14

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

09:29

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

News

Tory leadership hopeful Mel Stride brutally told ‘you won’t be PM’

00:54

Tory leadership hopeful Mel Stride brutally told ‘you won’t be PM’

Katie Price shows off results of £10k facelift that prompted arrest

00:24

Katie Price shows off results of £10k facelift that prompted arrest

Flames engulf ferris wheel at German festival as rapper performs

00:39

Flames engulf ferris wheel at German festival as rapper performs

Ukraine strengthens position in Russia’s Kursk region

01:28

Ukraine strengthens position in Russia’s Kursk region

More News
Priceless artworks confirmed safe as blaze rips through Somerset House

00:30

Priceless artworks confirmed safe as blaze rips through Somerset House

‘Most frustrating thing’ Harris is doing to trump Trump in polls

00:38

‘Most frustrating thing’ Harris is doing to trump Trump in polls

100 firefighters tackle blaze in roof of London’s Somerset House

00:36

100 firefighters tackle blaze in roof of London’s Somerset House

Residents in Turkey evacuate animals from forest fire-hit areas

00:09

Residents in Turkey evacuate animals from forest fire-hit areas

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Culture

Bebe Rexha sobs on camera after being ‘threatened’ at airport

00:40

Bebe Rexha sobs on camera after being ‘threatened’ at airport

Ekin-Su: Going from one reality show to another has left me damaged

00:39

Ekin-Su: Going from one reality show to another has left me damaged

Taylor Swift shares the stage with Ed Sheeran at Eras tour in London

01:12

Taylor Swift shares the stage with Ed Sheeran at Eras tour in London

Kim Kardashian reveals her children try to set her up on dates

00:41

Kim Kardashian reveals her children try to set her up on dates

More Culture
Celebrity Race Across The World: Jeff storms off from Freddie

00:46

Celebrity Race Across The World: Jeff storms off from Freddie

Miranda Hart reveals she has been battling secret illness

00:26

Miranda Hart reveals she has been battling secret illness

Gen Z brings back retro item — but doesn’t know how to use it

00:51

Gen Z brings back retro item — but doesn’t know how to use it

Molly Mae Hague believed Tommy Fury relationship would last forever

00:49

Molly Mae Hague believed Tommy Fury relationship would last forever

Lifestyle

Robert De Niro celebrates 81st birthday by leaping off yacht

00:29

Robert De Niro celebrates 81st birthday by leaping off yacht

Rag’n’Bone Man joked ‘balance of baby elephant’ halted Olympic dreams

00:34

Rag’n’Bone Man joked ‘balance of baby elephant’ halted Olympic dreams

Ed Sheeran dishes up pies to fans at Ipswich Town match

00:28

Ed Sheeran dishes up pies to fans at Ipswich Town match

Jonathan Bailey reveals how he picked out perfect prosthetic genitals

01:00

Jonathan Bailey reveals how he picked out perfect prosthetic genitals

More Lifestyle
White-bellied pangolin pup born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

00:54

White-bellied pangolin pup born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Business minister releases inner Swiftie in ticket tout warning

01:19

Business minister releases inner Swiftie in ticket tout warning

Sea lions carry cameras to help map ocean floor for first time

01:12

Sea lions carry cameras to help map ocean floor for first time

Ed Sheeran celebrates buying share of Ipswich Town with tractor ride

01:18

Ed Sheeran celebrates buying share of Ipswich Town with tractor ride

Saudi Cup

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

01:36

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

00:42

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

01:26

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

00:32

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

More Saudi Cup
Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

00:31

Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

02:00

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

00:40

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver

00:58

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver