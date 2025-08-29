Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leicester vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Birmingham to win - 19/10 William Hill

Blues to win by one goal - 7/2 Bet365

Birmingham City will be hoping they can continue their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Leicester City on Friday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Chris Davies’ side have adjusted well to life back in the Championship, after winning promotion from League One as champions, collecting seven points so far.

They opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town, and they have beaten Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United in their last two matches.

Leicester have just one point less after winning two and losing one so far, following their relegation from the Premier League. Their defeat came at the hands of Preston North End, while their wins have come against Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton.

The result of this game could be significant come the end of the season if these two are in the promotion hunt and betting sites are struggling to separate the pair in the match market, giving the Foxes the edge.

Leicester vs Birmingham betting preview: Who can lay down a marker?

Birmingham City have won just one of their last 10 meetings with Leicester, and that was way back in October 2011 when Marlon King and Chris Wood were on target for the home side.

Since then, we have seen two draws and seven Leicester wins, including three in one season back in 2023/24 when they also met in the FA Cup.

Their recent fortunes have been very different. The Foxes were relegated last term, while the Blues were taken over by an American consortium and won promotion at the end of that season. After a strong start to life back in the second tier, the St. Andrew’s side are now second favourites in the Championship promotion odds.

Leicester aren’t far behind in that particular market on football betting sites and there’s an expectation they’ll get stronger as the season goes on after a tricky summer.

The main concern for the Foxes right now is goals and where they are going to come from. Jamie Vardy left the club in the summer, and as yet, they still haven’t replaced him or his goals.

It is hard to replace a talisman like Vardy, but they need to add goals to their squad if they are to be challenging for a top-six finish at the end of the season.

You have to go back to March for the last time Birmingham lost in the league, some 16 games ago and although that might have been in the lower division, having a winning habit is great at any level.

Leicester vs Birmingham prediction: Birmingham to win - 19/10 William Hill

Visitors to claim narrow margin win

While we’re backing the visitors for the win, we don’t expect them to run away with it, after all, each of their wins so far this season have been by one goal.

They have also conceded in two of their three Championship games, and betting sites are offering 4/5 on both teams to score and 5/1 on both teams to score and Birmingham to win.

They only have one clean sheet so far, and that came against Oxford last time out, when Paik Seung-Ho scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

Leicester vs Birmingham prediction: Birmingham to win by one goal - 7/2 Bet365

Leicester vs Birmingham City team news

Leicester: Bilal El Khannouss is available after being left out for the Charlton game due to transfer speculation. Stephy Mavididi is back after a minor issue and Ricardo Pereira could be in line for his first start. Victor Kristiansen, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Harry Souttar are all unavailable.

Birmingham City: Jay Stansfield is a doubt after taking a knock in the midweek loss to Port Vale in the EFL Cup. Alex Cochrane is pushing for a start after making his return from injury against Vale.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.