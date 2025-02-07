Leyton Orient vs Man City betting tips

The FA Cup returns this weekend, and for Manchester City that means a trip to League One highfliers Leyton Orient in Saturday’s early kick-off (12:15pm, BBC One).

Following last weekend’s embarrassing 5-1 thrashing at Arsenal in the Premier League, this game gives City a chance to put that well and truly behind them and secure their place in the fifth round of a competition they have won seven times.

For the O’s it is a great chance to not only earn some much-needed funds but also pit their wits against a team who, it’s fair to say, have struggled at times this season.

City made easy work of League Two side Salford City in the last round winning 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium but the trip to Brisbane Road will provide a different challenge. The visitors will also be without their home comforts so Pep Guardiola will need a professional approach from all his players to avoid being on the end of a cup shock.

While City sit fifth in the Premier League, Orient are sixth in League One with 44 points from their 28 games and go into Saturday’s match with just two defeats from their last 16 games.

City on the other hand, have lost six of their last 16 and won seven they have also conceded 27 goals - which will give Orient hope this weekend.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City betting preview: City to prove too strong for the O’s

We all love a cup shock but it’s hard to see one happening at Brisbane Road as City always seem to know what they need to do in these type of games.

Since losing 1-0 to League One Wigan Athletic in a fifth-round tie in February 2018, City have won their last 17 FA Cup matches against teams from a lower division by an aggregate score of 67-8.

It is the 17th time the two sides have met but the only third time in the FA Cup and the first since 1926 when they met in the quarter-final and City ran our 6-1 winners.

They also played in the first round of the competition in 1920 and City won that one 4-1. Football betting sites have last season’s losing finalists at 1/10 to win on Saturday, with Orient at 25/1 and a draw after 90 minutes at 12/1 but don’t forget the tie will be decided on the day with extra time and penalties.

It is the first meeting between the two sides since the 1965/66 season when they were playing in the old Second Division and City won their home game 5-0 before playing out a 2-2 draw in London.

Bookmakers also have City as the favourites to win the competition outright at 7/2 just ahead of Liverpool at 9/2, while you can get 1000/1 on Richie Wellens’ side lifting the trophy in May.

For Wellens, this game has an added edge after he came through the ranks at City’s rivals Manchester United, making just one appearance before moving on to play for teams including Blackpool, Oldham, Leicester and Salford City.

Betting sites are expecting goals in this one and you can get 7/4 on City winning by four goals or more and 29/10 on them scoring 4.5 goals or more.

Sorry, Orient fans but we fear a long afternoon for your defence and are backing City to cruise into the fifth round.

Leyton Orient vs Man City prediction 1: City to score 4.5 goals or more 29/10 William Hill

Marmoush to open his account

Jeremy Doku has been involved in six goals in seven FA Cup matches, with four goals and two assists so he would be a good option to score or assist on Saturday if he is back from injury.

His last appearance came nearly three weeks ago in the 6-0 win over Ipswich, when he scored one and provided an assist for Erling Haaland. Betting apps are offering 9/4 on him scoring any time or 8/11 on him scoring or assisting.

After impressing since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt last month Omar Marmoush has looked lively and linked up well with Haaland in attack.

He is yet to open his account for his new club but with 20 goals in 28 games so far this season, he certainly knows where the goal is and this could be the perfect game for him to open his account.

You can get 9/2 on him scoring first or last and 13/10 on him scoring any time which seems a good price.

Leyton Orient vs Man City prediction 2: Marmoush to score at any time 13/10 BetMGM

