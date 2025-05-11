Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League champions score twice in a minute to lead
Can Liverpool celebrate their title triumph with victory over their closest challengers?
Liverpool’s champions tour continues as Arne Slot’s side prepare to receive a guard of honour from closest title challengers Arsenal ahead of their clash at Anfield.
The Reds were crowned Premier League victors two weeks ago after thrashing Tottenham 5-1, with the result condemning the Gunners to a third successive failed title charge. Mikel Arteta’s side will now need to pick themselves up from Wednesday night’s heartbreak in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, with the new objective to secure second place and avoid total ignominy after a season that promised much but delivered little.
Liverpool, too, will want a response at Anfield after losing to Chelsea last weekend in their first game as the newly-crowned champions. While there is little to gain for Slot and his squad with such a dominant title success, a petering out would not be desired. Once thought a possible title decider, the stakes may be lower today but a captivating affair could yet await.
Follow all of the latest from Anfield with our live blog below:
Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal
33 mins: ‘One Conor Bradley’ cries the Kop as Merino takes out the right back and picks up a booking. Arsenal looking quite frustrated, and a touch off it.
Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal
29 mins: Saka flashes a shot over the bar in front of the Kop. At the other end, Konate drives Liverpool forward and plays through Bradley, who kept going with him. Bradley looked to set up Diaz but he was challenged by White at the front post. Bradley was offside, but may have been on.
Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal
27 mins: Arsenal have drawn on their last three trips to Anfield but, after two goals in two minutes, this is threatening to be a repeat of other relatively recent scorelines here. Liverpool won 4-0 and 5-1 in the Jurgen Klopp years and whereas Mikel Arteta had made Arsenal more solid, they have looked very open here.
Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal
23 mins: The warning signs are flashing for Arsenal. There is danger everywhere.
And it could be 3-0. Raya makes a brilliant stop to his right to keep out a Jones shot that was heading in.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal (DIAZ 21')
WOWWWW TWO IN A MINUTE FOR LIVERPOOL!
Salah releases Szoboszlai with a stunning pass that splits the defence. The midfielder squares for Diaz to double Liverpool’s lead.
Bam. Bam. Anfield erupts and the party is back on.
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal (GAKPO 20')
The champions lead at Anfield!
Cody Gakpo is the scorer, and there is relief for him after he missed the chance to set up Salah for an open goal moment before.
The goal comes down to Robertson, who is alive when Arsenal are sleeping. He receives the quick thrown-in and crosses at Gakpo, who nods in.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
18 mins: A lively start, with glorious chances spurned by Bukayo Saka and Luis Diaz, that has also been notable for the reception to two Liverpool right-backs. There were a few boos when the name of the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold was announced and a much louder chant of "one Conor Bradley" a few minutes later.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
15 mins: Big let off for Curtis Jones! Thomas Partey catches the Liverpool man with the ball in his own box, but he can’t set up Trossard in time. Konate makes the block and Liverpool can clear.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
12 mins: So two big chances for both teams early on. Not bad early action for what is a dead-rubber. Martin Odegaard needs a new shirt after somehow managing to tear his down the middle.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
7 mins: What a save! But how has Diaz not scored?!
Liverpool cut through Arsenal as Jones plays it wide to Salah and he tees up Diaz in the box. It’s one-v-one but Diaz shoots down the middle and Raya saves with his feet.
