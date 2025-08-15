Is Liverpool vs Bournemouth on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool, kick off the new season with an opening matach at Anfield against Bournemouth on Friday 15 August.

The late kick off provides the opportunity for the Reds to lay down a marker early on as they look to defend their title against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal who have both strengthened their squads this summer.

Yet, no team seems to have done as good a job at bringing in new recruits as Liverpool. They’ve signed Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez who are all in line to make their Premier League debuts for the club on Friday night.

Bournemouth, in contrast, have lost some key players with the aforementioned Kerkez making the switch to Merseyside and Illia Zabaryni completing a move to PSG. The Cherries have replaced them with the untested Bafode Diakite and Adrien Truffert but new goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has some pedigree having previous been with Chelsea. Will they be enough to stop Liverpool this evening?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Liverpool vs Bournemouth?

Liverpool vs Bournemouth is the first Premier League match of the new season and is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 15 August at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on both channels beginning at 6.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go for subscribers as well.

Team news

Ryan Gravenberch will be absent for Arne Slot’s Liverpool due to a suspension following a red card against Crystal Palace on the final day of last season. Joe Gomez is alos out with an achilles injury while Conor Bradley has a muscle issue and will be a late decision from the team to see if he can play.

For Bournemouth, Enes Unal and Lewis Cook are still recovering from respective knee injuries and the Cherries are also missing the services of Ryan Christie, Luis Sinisterra and Justin Kluivert.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Araujo, Senesi, Hill, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Ouattara; Evanilson.

Odds

Liverpool win 3/10

Draw 6/1

Bournemouth win 9/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Liverpool have strengthened over the summer but are a little less secure at the back with only three centre-backs in the squad and their new full-backs yet to make their debuts. Bournemouth will miss the solidity they built up in defence last season and won’t be able to keep Mo Salah and co. out for long but they may get some joy at the other end of the pitch.

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth.