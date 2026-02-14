Liverpool vs Brighton live: Arne Slot’s men take on Premier League rivals in FA Cup
Brighton travel to Anfield for a testing FA Cup tie against the Premier League champions
Liverpool play host to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round looking to advance in the domestic competition and further Arne Slot’s quest for silverware this year.
With the Reds’ defence of their Premier League title all but over the FA Cup, along with the Champions League, are the only opportunities for them to win trophies in this campaign. Liverpool swept Barnsley aside 4-1 in the third round but have been inconsistent in the league with two wins, one draw and two defeats coming since the victory over the League One side.
Brighton are in a similar position. Though their third round clash was a thrilling 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Seagulls have since gone on a five-game winless run including narrow defeats to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in their last two outings.
When these teams met in the Premier League earlier this season, Liverpool came out 2-0 winners at Anfield and it seems a similar result is the most likely outcome unless Brighton can banish their recent dip in form.
Liverpool end Premier League’s only unbeaten home record with huge away win
Here’s the report from Liverpool’s midweek win...
Virgil van Dijk’s second-half header saw Liverpool FC end Sunderland’s unbeaten Premier League run at home with a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light.
Florian Wirtz came closest to opening the scoring in the first half but his effort hit the post.
Liverpool did break the deadlock in the 61st minute when Van Dijk flicked home a header from Mohamed Salah’s corner.
The Reds then safely saw out the game to move three points away from the top four and end the Black Cats’ unbeaten run of 12 league games at the Stadium of Light.
When is Liverpool vs Brighton?
Liverpool’s clash with Brighton kicks off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 14 February at Anfield.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match on discovery+.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Chiesa.
Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Team news
Brighton will be buoyed by the return of Mats Wieffer from a toe problem but remain without Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster, Solly March and Yasin Ayari. James Milner could be awarded a rare start against his former club.
Team news
Liverpool’s right-back curse continued on Wednesday night as makeshift defender Wataru Endo suffered a suspected season-ending foot injury, joining Conor Bradley and Jeremy Frimpong on the sidelines. Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to start as Arne Slot’s cup keeper, while the Reds manager also hinted at rotation which could see youngsters Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni involved. Dominic Szoboszlai is back from suspension.
Liverpool vs Brighton live
Liverpool will look to keep their hopes of domestic silverware alive as they play host to Brighton in a potentially problematic FA Cup fourth-round tie.
The eight-time winners come into the contest off the back of an impressive win over Sunderland in midweek, becoming the first side this season to beat the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.
Brighton, meanwhile, have found themselves struggling for results with manager Fabian Hurzeler coming under increased scrutiny.
The Seagulls will need to pull off an upset to to dump the Reds out on enemy soil, though they’ve already proved they are capable of such a feat in this competition, stunning Manchester United at Old Trafford to knock them out in the third round.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of tonight’s FA Cup fourth round tie between Liverpool and Brighton in the FA Cup.
The Reds enter the match off the back of a vital win against Sunderland in midweek, while the Seagulls are winless in their last five games since beating Man Utd in the third round.
We’ll have all the latest team news and updates from Anfield right here.
