Liverpool host Brighton in their first game back following the international break, in a bid to put pressure on the league leaders.

Arsenal take on Manchester City this weekend, and Liverpool will want to make the most of the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League.

However, the international break has not been kind to Jurgen Klopp’s side. Andy Robertson, who had just returned to fitness, will not train ahead of the match and is being assessed day by day.

Brighton will be a tough opponent however and they are unbeaten in their last three league matches at Anfield, but the Reds have been formidable at home and are on a 26-game unbeaten run stretching back to October 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Liverpool vs Brighton will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday March 31 2024 at Anfield, the day the clocks go forward.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 12.30pm. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Liverpool are expected to have Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez available after both have been involved in full training ahead of the match. Ibrahima Konate has taken an additional rest day but is still in contention.

Alisson Becker remains sidelined, as does Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.

Brighton have injuries of their own, but James Milner has a chance of being in the squad to return to his former club after sustaining a thigh injury.

Joao Pedro is also a doubt, but Jack Hinshelwood, Kaoru Mitoma and Solomon March are on the long-term injured list.

Predicted line-ups:

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Gross, Adingra, Moder, Ansu Fati, Ferguson

Odds

Liverpool 3/10

Draw 7/2

Brighton 11/2

Prediction

Liverpool will come through and take their chance after two difficult results before the break. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton