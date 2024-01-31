Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool will be looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League table with Chelsea their midweek visitors.

A strong reception will be expected for Jurgen Klopp in his first league fixture since the announcement that the German would be stepping away from the Anfield club at the end of the season.

Such news could well focus the minds of a Liverpool squad well placed to kick on into a busy second half of the season, with this the sort of fixture they must win to give their departing manager a special send-off.

Chelsea’s up-and-down campaign has continued in the cup in recent weeks but a run of three successive victories in the league should give them a degree of confidence.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Liverpool vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 31 January at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Liverpool were boosted by the return to action of both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in their FA Cup win against Nortwich, and the pair could contend to start here. Alexis Mac Allister should also be fit to feature after being rested in that game, but Mohamed Salah remains absent even after Egypt’s Afcon exit due to a hamstring injury.

Levi Colwill is a doubt for Chelsea after missing training on Monday having reported tightness in his hamstring ahead of the FA Cup game against Aston Villa. Ben Chilwell may well make a first Premier League start since September at left-back, while Christopher Nkunku and Trevoh Chalobah could make the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Nunez, Jota.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Broja, Sterling.

Odds

Liverpool win 11/20

Draw 7/2

Chelsea win 17/4

Get the latest football betting site offers here

Prediction

A home win. Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea